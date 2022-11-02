Home / World News / Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

world news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST

Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts(Reuters)
Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Musk said that the verified accounts will also get “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads”. The users would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he added.

Earlier, on reports of $20 fee being proposed for Twitter Blue verification badge, Musk had said that the company needs to pay its bills.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk
elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out