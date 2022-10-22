Home / World News / Strange much? This is one of Elon Musk's ‘favourite’ conspiracy theories

Strange much? This is one of Elon Musk's ‘favourite’ conspiracy theories

Published on Oct 22, 2022 09:33 AM IST

Elon Musk: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
ByMallika Soni

Elon Musk- Tesla and SpaceX owner and Twitter's future owner- has a favourite conspiracy theory. If you know how the tech billionaire behaves, this would not be a shock for you at all. The billionaire, who certainly has more problems at hand with the Twitter deal in flux and his comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine being criticised severely, decided to share his favourite conspiracy theory.

To a tweet by a user, Elon Musk responded, “One of my favorite conspiracy theories is that the world is actually 80% men."

As Elon Musk- suitor, critic and legal adversary of Twitter- is poised to take ownership of the social media company, experts have shown concern over the new chapter in the social media platform's journey with respect to freedom of speech and fake news.

On Friday, the billionaire reportedly told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the social media company's 7,500 workers. The job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, Washington Post reported.

Twitter could almost prove unrecognizable, carrying additional subscription fees, it has been reported. But how Elon Musk will counter false news and conspiracy theories remains to be seen.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

