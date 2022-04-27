Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter: ‘If people want…’
A day after advocating free speech on Twitter that Elon Musk has now bought following a $44 billion deal, Musk on Wednesday explained what he meant by 'free speech', as his earlier proclamation left Twitter users high and dry as they did not understand what Musk actually meant by free speech on Twitter. In a clarification tweet, Elon Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law. "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law, he said hinting that his earlier tweets on free speech led to 'extreme antibody reaction' from those who fear free speech.
On Jeff Bezos' 'Did the Chinese just…' post on Twitter, a response…
"If people want less free speech, they will ask the governments to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he said.
So what does Elon Musk's new tweet on free speech mean?
Elon Musk's Twitter will not go against the law of the land to promote free speech. It will respect what people want and if people want less free speech and their government has laws to that effect, Elon Musk's Twitter will not go beyond the law.
Elon Musk and Twitter free speech
Elon Musk's first tweet after he bought the 100% stake on Twitter was on free speech. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means," he said.
Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential -- I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," his statement read.
Free speech that 'matches the law'?
Is Elon Musk taking a step back from his earlier free speech promise? Many believe this might be because of the European Union's indirect threat to Elon and Twitter. Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market tweeted that Elon Musk knows it well that he will have to abide by the EU rules. “Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules — regardless of their shareholding,” Breton tweeted.
-
India's oil crisis rises: ONGC struggles to move Russian oil as sanctions bite
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.
-
US says still open to North Korea talks but eyes action
The United States said Tuesday it remained committed to talks with North Korea despite its "provocations" even as it seeks through the United Nations to tighten sanctions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, overseeing a military parade following recent tests, vowed to accelerate his nuclear program rapidly as he watched tanks, rocket launchers and intercontinental ballistic missiles pass by late Monday.
-
Kyiv razes Soviet monument to Ukraine-Russia friendship: Report
Kyiv on Tuesday demolished a monument symbolising historic ties between ex-Soviet Ukraine and Russia, an AFP correspondent reported, more than two months after Moscow's troops invaded their pro-democratic neighbour. Klitschko also said city authorities were working on plans to demolish around 60 monuments in the capital related to Russia and the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, Klitschko added, some 460 streets and other objects in the city are slated for renaming.
-
Jets, subs, missiles: 72% of major Pak arms from China
Beijing: China has cemented its place as Pakistan's largest supplier of major arms by some distance, including fighter aircraft, warships, submarines and missiles between 2017 and 2021, data compiled by an independent institute focusing on arms transfers and conflict has said. Pakistan imported 67% of its arms from China in 2012-16, up from 39% in 2007-11. China isn't supplying only combat aircraft, explained a senior researcher with Sipri's Arms Transfers Programme, Siemon Wezeman.
-
Karachi University blast: What Pak media claims about ‘female suicide bomber’
A burqa-clad Baloch woman suicide bomber struck a van inside the University of Karachi, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, in the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in the country's financial capital. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place near China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils - in the university.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics