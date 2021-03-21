Elon Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report
Tesla boss Elon Musk strongly denied Saturday that his cars, which gather large amounts of data, could ever be used to spy on China despite fears raised by Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The assertion from the head of the electric car maker followed a decision by the Chinese government to bar members of its military or employees of some state-owned companies from using Teslas.
Musk made the comments via video link to a Beijing conference of the government-backed China Development Forum.
Also Read: Elon Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
Chinese authorities are concerned that data gathered by Tesla vehicles, such as images taken by the cars' cameras, could be transmitted to the US, the Journal said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
China is a crucially important market for Tesla, which has a factory in Shanghai and is already selling one-fourth of its production in that country. The group hopes to sell 200,000 vehicles in China this year.
In his remarks, Musk insisted that no American or Chinese company would take the risk of collecting private data and sharing it with their government.
"Whether it's Chinese or US, the negative effects if a commercial company did engage in spying -- the negative effects for that company would be extremely bad," Musk said.
If Tesla used its automobiles to spy in any country, he said, it would be shut down everywhere, providing "a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential."
Chinese fears that data gathered by groups like Tesla could pose a threat to national security come amid an ongoing US-Chinese confrontation over technology and commerce.
Last week, American authorities classified the Huawei group and four other Chinese telecommunications equipment makers as threats to US national security, undercutting any hopes that the US, under President Joe Biden, might ease tense bilateral relations.
Huawei had been blacklisted in 2019 by the Trump administration, which accused it without providing evidence of potentially spying for Beijing by using its equipment to monitor communications and data traffic in other countries.
The Trump administration also accused TikTok -- the platform for short videos that is a subsidiary of China's ByteDance group -- of gathering confidential data to share with Beijing.
Musk, in his comments Saturday, dismissed the American fears about TikTok as "irrational."
That platform, particularly popular among the young, mostly just shows people "doing silly dances," he said.
China, US to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting
Can get most Germans vaccinated by the end of summer: BioNTech founder
- BioNTech founder Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic the problems would prove temporary, adding it was possible to ensure 70% of Germans were vaccinated by the end of September, at which point he said the virus would pose few problems.
In Boris Johnson’s April 26 visit to unlock opportunities, a trade pact on table
- The official confirmation this week about Boris Johnson’s India visit coincides with his country recalibrating its foreign and defence policy to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia may review Covid-19 quarantine measures as more people get vaccinated
- As vaccines are rolled out in Australia and around the world, the government will start to progressively review its border and quarantine measures, Murphy said.
Elon Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report
Heavy rain forces parts of Australia's Sydney to evacuate, downpour to continue
- Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.
Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu ahead of election
India defence ties a priority for US: Austin
- Though both Singh and Austin made no reference to China in their statements to the media, thetwo sides are understood to have discussed the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s actions across the region, and the situation in Afghanistan.
After meet in Alaska, US and China must decide what's next
China's thriving wildlife trade could've led to Covid-19 pandemic
Hundreds gather in Atlanta to protest hate crimes against Asian Americans
Gunfire kills 1, injures 5 at illegal gathering in Philadelphia
- The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.