Man enters tiger enclosure at England wildlife park, gets killed in attack

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England has issued a statement after a man died when a tiger attacked him inside its enclosure on Saturday, October 10.

A man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, prompting closure and a police investigation. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP(L), Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA via AP(R))

South Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of a man entering the enclosure at around 1.35pm. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency services.

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Witnesses reportedly saw the man enter the enclosure before the tiger attacked him. Police have not released the man's identity publicly in the information provided.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park to remain closed

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Yorkshire Wildlife Park expressed its condolences to the man's family and said it was cooperating with the authorities.

The park said: "We can confirm that a serious incident has occurred today at the tiger enclosure.

"Our emergency response procedures were immediately activated, and emergency services are currently attending the scene.

"We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority.

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{{^usCountry}} "The park is now closed and will remain closed on Sunday 11th October." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The park is now closed and will remain closed on Sunday 11th October." {{/usCountry}}

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Police confirm tiger was uninjured

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the tiger survived the incident and remained inside the enclosure. Authorities said there was no wider risk to the public.

South Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.35pm today (Saturday 10 October) we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

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"The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury.

"Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man's family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

"Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public."

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The incident also prompted police to appeal to the public not to circulate videos of the attack online.

The man's family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

Authorities have not identified the man in the statement provided, and further details about the circumstances that led him to enter the enclosure have not been confirmed.