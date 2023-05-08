Home / World News / EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation

EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 08, 2023 07:10 PM IST

EU in Israel cancelled its Europe Day event over far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's participation.

The European Union delegation in Israel on Monday canceled its Europe Day diplomatic reception over the planned participation of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (AFP)
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (AFP)

"Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for," the delegation said on Twitter.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel european commission
israel european commission
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out