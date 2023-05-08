EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 08, 2023 07:10 PM IST
EU in Israel cancelled its Europe Day event over far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's participation.
The European Union delegation in Israel on Monday canceled its Europe Day diplomatic reception over the planned participation of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
"Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for," the delegation said on Twitter.
