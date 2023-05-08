EU in Israel cancels Europe Day event over far-right minister's participation

The European Union delegation in Israel on Monday canceled its Europe Day diplomatic reception over the planned participation of far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (AFP)

"Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the EU stands for," the delegation said on Twitter.