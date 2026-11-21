A former Italian police chief under investigation over alleged efforts to obstruct inquiries into the 1992 assassination of anti-Mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino was found dead on Saturday in what Italian media described as an apparent suicide.

Former police chief under investigation over Borsellino murder found dead. (REUTERS) more less

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Gianni De Gennaro, 78, was believed to have shot himself at his country home in Tuscany. La Repubblica reported that relatives alerted authorities after failing to hear from him on Friday evening, and his body was found at dawn on Saturday.

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De Gennaro was placed under investigation last week by prosecutors in Caltanissetta, Sicily, for alleged obstruction of justice linked to the investigation into the July 19, 1992 bombing in Palermo that killed Borsellino and five members of his security detail.

Prosecutors allege that evidence was concealed during investigations into the attack. The inquiry has focused in particular on the disappearance of Borsellino's diary, which contained notes relating to his investigations and which reportedly vanished shortly after the bombing.

In recent days, prosecutors ordered searches of De Gennaro's home and sought his placement under house arrest. The request was rejected by the judge overseeing preliminary investigations, with an appeal scheduled for December 1.

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{{^usCountry}} The Borsellino murder came less than two months after another notorious Mafia attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Borsellino murder came less than two months after another notorious Mafia attack. {{/usCountry}}

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On 23 May 1992, half a tonne of explosive buried beneath a road near Capaci, outside Palermo, killed anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, 53, his wife and three members of his security detail.

Borsellino was killed in a similar bombing in Palermo on July 19, triggering an intensified campaign against Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia.

In January 1993, police arrested Toto Riina, the feared Cosa Nostra boss known as "the Beast".

Many of those responsible for the attacks were later convicted, but questions remain about aspects of the Borsellino case, particularly the disappearance of the magistrate's diary.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "deeply shocked" by news of De Gennaro's death.

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"I express my condolences and sympathy to his brother, the commander-general of the financial police, as well as to all his loved ones at this grievous time," she said.