‘No effort to stop firing’: Why Ex-Nepal PM was arrested months after GenZ protests

The duo has been arrested in connection with a culpable homicide-related case linked to the alleged pushback against GenZ protestors back in September, Kathmandu Post said in a report.

Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli's Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) told Reuters that the leaders were arrested from their residences. Track updates on Iran US war

"They were arrested this morning and the process will move forward according to the law," Kathmandu Valley police spokesman Om Adhikari was quoted as saying by AFP .

The deadly crackdown by the government on anti-corruption protests led to the killing of at least 77 people on September 8 and 9. While the uprising was triggered by a brief social media ban, it tapped into longstanding anger over economic hardship. The unrest spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were burnt down, resulting in the government's collapse.

What led to KP Oli's arrest? According to news agency AFP, after a caretaker administration took over in Nepal, a government-backed commission into the deadly uprising had recommended the prosecution of Oli and other officials.

The report said that while it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but that “no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives”, AFP said.

Also read: Modi, Trump had 'productive' talks, says US as report claims Musk joined call

"No one is above the law... This is not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice. I believe, now the country will take a new direction," newly appointed Home Minister Sudan Gurung, who was a key figure in the protests, posted on Instagram.

In fact, in the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed government on Friday, chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, the government decided to immediately implement the report of the high-level commission's investigation into the Gen Z movement in September last year, PTI reported.

Will Oli face jail? The probe commission has recommended a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for officials, including Oli and Lekhak, for negligence during the uprising, despite being in high positions.

Spokesperson Pokharel said that among the recommendations made by the Gauri Bahadur Karki-led probe commission for actions against security officials, a study team would be formed. The panel had recommended actions against many other high officials, including then Inspector General of Nepal Police, Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The erstwhile government led by Sushila Karki had decided to make public the probe commission's report by placing it in the library archive of the federal parliament secretariat.