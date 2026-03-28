Congestion ease at IGI, boost to logistics: PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International airport today

NOIDA : The Noida International Airport will be among the country’s most important greenfield projects, will ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and will serve as a major boost to the country’s logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, a day ahead of its inauguration. A view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, on the eve of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida (PTI)

“Tomorrow… is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and NCR. Phase 1 of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi. The Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation. In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem thus boosting the logistics sector,” the PM posted on X.

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Spread over 11,742.45 acres, the airport will be home to an 87-acre multi-modal cargo hub, a 40-acre maintenance, repair, and operation hub, and will be the most energy-efficient project of its kind, officials said.

“The Noida International Airport is poised to become India’s largest airport upon completion with an ultimate capacity to serve 225 million passengers per annum, serving as a key catalyst for economic growth and connectivity across NCR,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

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The airport is planned to be developed in two stages. Capacity will be expanded from 70 million passengers to 225 million over the two stages. The first stage will have four phases, where annual passenger footfall is expected to grow from 12 million to 70 million.