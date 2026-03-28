Congestion ease at IGI, boost to logistics: PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International airport today
Spread over 11,742.45 acres, the Noida International Airport will be home to an 87-acre multi-modal cargo hub, a 40-acre maintenance, repair and operation hub
NOIDA : The Noida International Airport will be among the country’s most important greenfield projects, will ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and will serve as a major boost to the country’s logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, a day ahead of its inauguration.
“Tomorrow… is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and NCR. Phase 1 of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi. The Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation. In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem thus boosting the logistics sector,” the PM posted on X.
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Spread over 11,742.45 acres, the airport will be home to an 87-acre multi-modal cargo hub, a 40-acre maintenance, repair, and operation hub, and will be the most energy-efficient project of its kind, officials said.
“The Noida International Airport is poised to become India’s largest airport upon completion with an ultimate capacity to serve 225 million passengers per annum, serving as a key catalyst for economic growth and connectivity across NCR,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).
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The airport is planned to be developed in two stages. Capacity will be expanded from 70 million passengers to 225 million over the two stages. The first stage will have four phases, where annual passenger footfall is expected to grow from 12 million to 70 million.
A 40-year concession agreement was signed between NIAL and Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) – a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG – for development of Stage 1. As part of Stage 1, the airport will be constructed in four phases across 1,334 hectares and will have two runways with a final handling capacity of 70 million passengers per annum. Phase 1 will handle 12 million passengers annually.
Multi-modal cargo hub
The airport has allocated 87 acres for development of a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, which will house an integrated cargo terminal, warehouse, and logistics zone. Approximately 30 acres will be used for domestic, international, and express courier terminals.
“A total investment of ₹800 crore in Phase 1 has been made for the cargo hub, with expected total investment of ₹3,200 crore after the final phase. The cargo terminal is designed to handle 255,000 metric tonnes of cargo per annum, which will be scaled to handle 1.8 million metric tonnes,” said RK Singh, NIAL CEO.
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First airport with MRO
The airport will become the first in the country to have an in-house Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility. NIAL has allocated 40 acres of land for MRO operations and recently entered into a partnership with SNV Aviation Private Ltd (Akasa Air) to develop, operationalise, and manage the facility, which will be developed over 1.54 acres with an estimated investment of ₹60 crore.
Sustainability features
NIA is designed as a net-zero concept airport, developed in collaboration with Zurich Airport Group to minimise carbon emissions and promote sustainability.
Two ponds have been created for rainwater harvesting to ensure sustainable water supply. A sewage treatment plant of 3 MLD capacity is planned to treat sewage generated from airport operations. An 82.94-acre solar farm with a power generating capacity of 51,966 megawatts has been established.
Industrial growth
YEIDA officials said the development of Noida International Airport has acted as a strong catalyst for industrial growth in the region. Dedicated parks such as Apparel Park, MSME Park, Toy Park, Data Centre Park, and ODOP Handicraft Park are being developed.
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The region has also attracted high-value strategic investments, most notably the India Chip semiconductor facility, a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, with an investment of over ₹3,700 crore aimed at strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Works have also commenced at the 350-acre Medical Devices Park. Additionally, an International Film City is planned near the airport with an investment of over ₹1,500 crore. In total, industry commitments amounting to nearly ₹30,000 crore have been received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.Read More