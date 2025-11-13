Fact-check: No, singer Alfredo Olivas was not shot in an armed attack in Mexico

A claim has gone viral that Mexican singer Alfredo Olivas was shot in a highway chase in Mexico's Tamaulipas region on Wednesday. Viral posts on social media claimed that Olivas was the victim of an armed attack in which one of his bodyguards died. However, the reports are false. Singer and accordion player, Alfredo Olivas.(X and Facebook)

Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson's Office confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Olivas was not attacked in highway shooting in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. The statement said that no reports regarding an armed attack on Alfredo Olivas has been reported.

Additionally, Olivas also fact-checked the rumors with a photo of himself on social media. The image did not have a caption but confirmed that the rumors circulating about his involvement in the highway shooting are false.

"Regarding reports circulating on social media about an alleged attack on singer Alfredo Olivas on the Victoria highway, we have confirmed that this version is false," the statement from the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson noted.

"To date, security institutions have not received any reports of incidents or dangerous situations on the highways of Tamaulipas."

Here's his Facebook post:

Olivas is a Mexican singer and accordionist known for his work in regional Mexican music, particularly the norteño and sierreño-banda genres. From Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, he began performing professionally as a teenager and gained fame with hits like ‘En Definitiva’ and ‘El Problema.’