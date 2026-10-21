France's fighter jet Mirage 2000D crashes near Nancy; one dead, another missing

A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed during a training mission in northeastern France, killing at least one crew member, the French Air Force said on Wednesday. Search operations were underway for the second crew member.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash. (Official)

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The aircraft went down at around 2100 GMT on Tuesday near its air base on the outskirts of Nancy. Air Force spokesman Colonel David Papalardo told local media that at least one of the crew members appeared to have been unable to eject before the crash, AFP reported.

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According to the Associated Press, the aircraft was carrying two personnel, a fighter pilot and a weapons systems officer from the French Air and Space Force.

Henry Lemoine, an official representing several villages in the area, said on Facebook that a drone had located the wreckage and emergency services had reached the crash site.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

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Mirage 2000D crashed earlier in 2019, 2021

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{{^usCountry}} According to France’s Ministry of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, the two-seat Mirage 2000D, which entered service in 1993, is a ground-attack aircraft equipped with advanced tactical data-link systems that enable interoperability with allied forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to France’s Ministry of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, the two-seat Mirage 2000D, which entered service in 1993, is a ground-attack aircraft equipped with advanced tactical data-link systems that enable interoperability with allied forces. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry added that the aircraft has participated in multiple French military operations, including the former Yugoslavia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Libya, the Central African Republic, Iraq, Syria and the Sahel-Saharan region.

The aircraft has been involved in previous accidents, according to AFP. In January 2019, two crew members died when a Mirage 2000D crashed during a low-altitude night flight in eastern France. In July 2021, the crew of another aircraft managed to eject before it crashed near Nancy.

France has recently completed a modernisation programme for its Mirage 2000D fleet and plans to keep the aircraft in service into the 2030s.

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(With inputs from AP, AFP Reuters)