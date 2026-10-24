Fire breaks out at Kehlsteinhaus, Hitler's former mountaintop retreat in Germany

A big fire broke out at the Kehlsteinhaus, also called the Eagle’s Nest, above Berchtesgaden in Bavaria, Germany, on Friday evening.

What happened

Kehlsteinhaus caught fire. (UnSplash)

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According to Bild, the flames could be seen from several kilometers away. The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm. Firefighters and police went up the Kehlstein mountain above Berchtesgaden.

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As per Bild, the building was completely on fire when emergency services reached it.

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Police suspect arson

A spokesperson for the Berchtesgaden police told Bild: “The Kehlsteinhaus is completely engulfed in flames, and the fire department is on a major operation. Arson is suspected.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the police spokesperson, a motorcyclist came toward officers who were on their way to the scene. The officers told the fire department, which was following behind. The emergency teams stopped the man. “He was arrested,” the spokesperson confirmed to Bild. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the police spokesperson, a motorcyclist came toward officers who were on their way to the scene. The officers told the fire department, which was following behind. The emergency teams stopped the man. “He was arrested,” the spokesperson confirmed to Bild. {{/usCountry}}

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It is not clear whether the motorcyclist was actually linked to the fire. The exact cause of the fire is also not known.

As per police, no injuries are believed so far.

What is the Kehlsteinhaus?

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According to Bild, the Kehlsteinhaus is 1,834 metres above Berchtesgaden. It is one of the most popular tourist spots in the region.

It was built in 1937/38 as a grand teahouse for Adolf Hitler. Hitler rarely used it. The building was also meant to impress foreign guests and diplomats. The building has almost 90 years of history. It was most recently used as a restaurant and for exhibitions.

It survived World War II mostly undamaged. It has been used as a mountain inn since 1952. Today it belongs to the Free State of Bavaria.