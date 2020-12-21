e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / First batch of coronavirus vaccines arrive in Singapore

First batch of coronavirus vaccines arrive in Singapore

Logistics company DHL said the cargo arrived at Singapore’s Changi International Airport on December 21 where they handled the customs clearance and final delivery to a designated location in Singapore.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 20:49 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
The first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Singapore on Monday on a flight from Brussels
The first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Singapore on Monday on a flight from Brussels( REUTERS)
         

The first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Singapore on Monday on a flight from Brussels, according to a statement from Deutsche Post AG-owned DHL that didn’t specify which pharmaceutical company made the jabs.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said earlier this month that the nation has approved the use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine and expects the first shipments by the end of December. Advance purchase agreements have also been made with other promising candidates, including those from Moderna Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd., he said.

“The cargo arrived at Singapore’s Changi International Airport on Dec. 21 where DHL handled the customs clearance and final delivery to a designated location in Singapore,” the logistics company said. DHL will also “handle the return of these special shipper boxes to Europe.”

Temperature trackers equipped with GPS were packed within each thermal shipping box to provide visibility throughout the vaccine’s journey, according to DHL’s statement.

Singapore-based ground handling operator SATS Ltd. has increased daily production of dry ice to around 4.5 tons in anticipation of the vaccines, which must be stored at ultra-low temperatures.

To provide global coverage over the next two years, DHL has estimated that about 15 million cooling boxes will be required across various supply chains.

Singapore has set aside more than S$1 billion ($750 million) for vaccines and should have enough for its around 5.5 million-strong population by the third quarter.

tags
top news
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In