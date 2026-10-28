First images of Captain Smit Machchhar's injury show stitches on his head as UAE honours him

Visuals from a ceremony hosted by the United Arab Emirates to honour Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and his fellow flydubai crew members show the stitches on the pilot’s head following an attempted mid-air attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

The awards were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at a presidential reception. (X@monaalhmoudi)

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on Machchhar and his fellow crew members in recognition of their efforts to protect passengers during the September 30 incident.

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The awards were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at a presidential reception, news agency PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for mid-air heroism Captain Machchhar injured in cockpit attack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE President for mid-air heroism Captain Machchhar injured in cockpit attack {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board.

Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, an emergency tool typically kept in the cockpit. The assault left the Indian pilot seriously injured, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.

The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar and caused the aircraft to plunge nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Also read | 'Will keep with me till I die': Smit Machchhar recalls colleague's bravery amid flydubai horror

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Covered in blood and lying on the floor, he drew on "the last moments of his energy" to click open the door's release mechanism.

This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot. A second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board then took control and landed the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Co-pilot taken into custody, pilot transferred for treatment

The co-pilot was taken into custody following the incident. Machchhar was initially treated at a hospital in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

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The crew's actions helped contain the cockpit attack, protect those on board and ensure the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

During Machchhar's recovery, Crown Prince Hamdan praised his "courage" in averting a possible tragedy. He also visited the pilot in hospital and shared photographs from the meeting on X.

UAE leaders praise crew's commitment to passenger safety

Sheikh Mohamed received the flydubai crew at a council, where leaders commended their sense of responsibility in protecting passengers and maintaining security during the emergency.

The crew thanked the UAE President for the honour and expressed pride in receiving the recognition, which the statement said reflected the values of service, dedication and commitment.

The leaders reiterated that protecting human life and ensuring security remain the UAE's highest priorities.

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The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and several other officials.