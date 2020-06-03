e-paper
First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes

First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes

The 46-year-old man was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

world Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose beside a statue of Pope John Paul II as they visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
US First Lady Melania Trump has urged people to obey curfew, clear streets and spend time with their loved ones, in the wake of violent protests sparked across the country by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.

“As the night approaches I urge all citizens to obey the curfews, clear the streets & stay inside to spend time with loved ones,” Melania Trump said on Tuesday.

“All cities, communities and citizens deserve to be kept safe and that can only be done if we work together towards healing and peace,” the First Lady said in a tweet.

A day earlier she had said that she was saddened to see “our country and communities being damaged and vandalized.” In a tweet, Melania Trump asked everyone to protest peacefully and focus on taking care of one another and healing the great nation.

In one of her tweets, she asked Americans not to turn violent during their protests.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify and take care of one another through Covid-19 and we can’t stop now,” she said.

“My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers and healing,” Melania Trump said.

On Tuesday she joined President Donald Trump in visiting the Saint John Paul II National Shrine. The First Couple laid a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II. The President and First Lady also visited the Luminous Mysteries Chapel, John Paul II Blood Relic, and the Madonna Icon.

