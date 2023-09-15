Florida: High school turned into a fight club, 13 students arrested for brawls

On Tuesday, “out of control” brawls broke out in Zephyrhills High School where the high school corridors turned into fight club grounds as students shoved and wrestled each other, leading to the arrest of 13 of them. A page on X (formerly X) posted a video of the brawl, captioning 'Another Day Another Brawl."

Many now-viral videos on social media show the sight from different angles, where classmates can be seen encouraging brawlers with “let's get to class,” among other things.

The safety officers and teachers tried to break out the fights which included 14 students.

A video allegedly shows school principal Christina Stanley being thrown to the ground as she helped separate two students with the help of a school staffer.

The footage from the videos is horrifying as one scene shows a couple of female students throwing punches at a fellow student who is on the ground.

A page on X (formerly X) posted a video of the brawl, captioning 'Another Day Another Brawl."

According to Fox13, the Pasco County School District issued a statement saying, “The sheer number of students involved and the intensity of the situation made intervention challenging, as students continued to engage in the altercation despite efforts to de-escalate,”

Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning made a statement saying, “Let me be perfectly clear: behavior of this nature will not be tolerated in Pasco County Schools. Every student has the right to a safe and conducive learning environment, and we will take every necessary measure to ensure that this remains the case.”

The school was briefly put under a “controlled campus, out of an abundance of caution.”

Apparently, the high school has had a history of violent “incidents.”

Danielle Marie, who transferred her son to another school because of the regularity of such incidents at Zephyrhills stated, “Staff got hurt, children got hurt, and it was completely out of control and they could not control it. And that is a very scary thing,”

“I just decided that he was not going to attend that school anymore because it had gotten too out of control,” she added.

Earlier in 2017, a 14-year-old student from the school was arrested when he threatened to bring a machete to the school and kill two students.

Later, he claimed the statement to be a joke, he was taken to a juvenile facility.