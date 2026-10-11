flydubai passengers plan class-action suit seeking millions in damages after co-pilot attack: report

In the aftermath of last week's flydubai incident, where a co-pilot allegedly attacked the flight captain, a report on Sunday revealed that a majority of the passengers are preparing a massive class-action suit.

Around 100 of the 174 flydubai passengers have joined the legal effort and appointed a committee to oversee the case, the report said. (Representative Image/Reuters)

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The suit will target the airline alongside the transportation ministries of both Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Times of Israel reported, citing the Calcalist business news outlet.

Also Read | Israel President writes to flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar: ‘Hero of Israel, India, all of humanity’

flydubai passengers preparing class-action suit

The suit will reportedly seek millions of dollars in damages for the flydubai flight 1073 incident:

Passengers form committee for legal action:

Around 100 of the 174 passengers have joined the legal effort and appointed a committee to oversee the case, the report said.

The committee will be led by Tzvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting arm Barak Leumi, and one of the passengers who subdued the attacker. Other members include Tal Eisenberg, Daniel Schlichter, Itay Perlman and Shir Maor.

Passengers coordinate legal efforts:

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{{^usCountry}} Passengers are coordinating through a WhatsApp group, the report highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passengers are coordinating through a WhatsApp group, the report highlighted. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee plans to seek legal representation and may pursue claims against governments beyond Israel and the UAE.

Also Read | NIA invokes Anti-hijacking Act to probe flydubai incident, stabbing of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Compensation could reach $43.5 million:

According to Times of Israel, Hebrew media reported, citing legal experts, that the passengers could expect to get approximately $200,000 to $250,000 each in compensation.

If each of the 174 passengers were to receive that amount, the total sum could add up to $43.5 million, it further noted.

Legal action under international framework:

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Passengers may seek compensation under the Montreal Convention, which provides a framework for claims involving injury and other damages during a flight.

The report further emphasised that Israel and the UAE are parties to the convention. The Abraham Accords also reportedly contain text on aviation safety.

Also Read | FlyDubai co-pilot meant to crash plane into Israel's largest airport in 'terrorist operation': UAE investigators

What happened on the flydubai flight?

During the incident on September 30, Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while trying to stop his co-pilot from allegedly attempting to hijack a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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Despite sustaining injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot and avert what could have been a major aviation catastrophe.

The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after the scare.

Meanwhile, according to the UAE's top prosecutor, the co-pilot who attacked the captain had planned to crash the plane into Tel Aviv's international airport, AFP reported on Saturday.

(with inputs from agencies)