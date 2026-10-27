Former Miss Switzerland alleges Trump raped her in 1993, used beauty pageants to prey on women with Epstein

US President Donald Trump has been accused of raping former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul in 1993, with a report by Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee alleging that he used beauty pageants to target women alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Keul, a model who had previously accused Trump of groping her during the same incident, has now alleged that he raped her.

The White House has rejected the allegations contained in the report. (REUTERS)

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The 53-page report also examines Trump's alleged links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and calls for an independent investigation into the President's association with him.

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The White House has rejected the allegations contained in the report. A spokesman described the document as "a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements".