Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has the ability to nominate two directors to the Nvidia board ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting and vote, according to company proxy and corporate filings, giving the co-founder a route to future influence on the company.

Huang would be free to nominate anyone who would qualify as an independent member of the board. (REUTERS/File)

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Chip industry executives, investors and customers are scrutinizing Nvidia closely to understand what role Huang will play in the company after he resigned as CEO last week. The ability to nominate directors, who choose leadership and provide oversight, could be a powerful tool in influencing the future of the AI chip leader.

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Any Nvidia shareholder or group of shareholders that owns more than 3% of the voting power for at least three years is entitled to nominate directors who will be included in the company's proxy materials and vote at its annual meeting, which typically takes place in June.

Deep Dive Can Jensen Huang nominate directors to Nvidia’s board after resigning as CEO? Yes. Huang and entities tied to him own more than 3% of Nvidia’s voting power and have held that stake for over three years, meeting the stated threshold to nominate directors. Would Jensen Huang’s nominees automatically get seats on Nvidia’s board? No. Shareholders would have to approve the candidates in a vote, and Nvidia may exclude a nominee who has violated the company’s bylaws or charter. Does Jensen Huang’s ability to nominate directors mean Nvidia’s board will bring him back as CEO? No. The nomination process could give Huang a route to influence the board, but the reports say Nvidia’s board was not considering reinstating him.

Huang and entities tied to him have owned more than 3% of Nvidia's shares for more than three years, according to data from LSEG. He currently owns roughly 3.5% of the company.

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{{^usCountry}} Huang would be free to nominate anyone who would qualify as an independent member of the board. The candidates would go on Nvidia's proxy ballot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huang would be free to nominate anyone who would qualify as an independent member of the board. The candidates would go on Nvidia's proxy ballot. {{/usCountry}}

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Nominating board members would not guarantee Huang's allies seats on the company board; shareholders would need to vote to approve potential candidates. Nvidia may also leave a nominee out if the person has violated the company's bylaws and charter.

Foreign intelligence investigation

Nvidia's board said on November 8 that it initiated an investigation in light of recent reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Reuters could not determine if Huang's conduct broke the company's bylaws or charter.

Nvidia and a representative for Huang did not respond to a request for comment.

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Since Huang resigned from Nvidia last week in the wake of his extramarital affairs, executives such as Elon Musk, employees, investors and US President Donald Trump have advocated for his return to the top job at the chip designer. The board was not considering reinstating Huang, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Huang released a statement on Tuesday and said he "would be honored" to return as CEO if the board decided such a move would be in the ‌best interest of shareholders and employees.

On Tuesday after the market close, Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, giving investors some relief after the uncertainty caused by Huang's exit.