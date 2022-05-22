Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four dead in Canada after heavy storms wreak havoc in Ontario and Quebec

Nearly 900,000 homes in the two provinces were without power Saturday night, according to online counts from local providers Hydro One and Hydro-Quebec.
Community members gather to look at a tree that was destroyed during a major storm in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday.(AP)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:36 AM IST
AFP |

Four people are dead and nearly 900,000 homes without power after severe storms pummeled the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, authorities said Saturday.

Ontario police said on Twitter that three people had died and several more were injured due to a strong summer thunderstorm.

One man was killed when a tree fell on the trailer he was staying in. A woman in her seventies was also crushed by a tree while walking in the storm.

In the federal capital Ottawa, another person was killed by the storm, but local police declined to give further details.

The fourth victim was a woman in her fifties. She drowned when her boat capsized in the Ottawa River, which separates Ottawa and Quebec, during the storm, the CBC reported, citing local police.

Nearly 900,000 homes in the two provinces were without power Saturday night, according to online counts from local providers Hydro One and Hydro-Quebec.

