e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19

Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19

Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:10 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Madrid
Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19 in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.
Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19 in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.(Reuters/ Representational)
         

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.

Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus.

Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month.

Authorities are investigating how the lions became infected.

Keepers carried out PCR tests on the lions in the same way as humans are tested as the animals are acustomed to contact with the zoo staff.

The Veterinary Service of Barcelona contacted colleagues at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where four tigers and three lions tested positive for Covid-19 in April. It is the only other zoo where large felines are known to have contracted coronavirus. All recovered.

“The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines,” the Barcelona zoo said in a statement.

“The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition - similar to a very mild flu condition - through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well.”

The four-year-old male and the females, who are all 16 years old, have had no contact with other animals at the zoo, which is open to visitors.

tags
top news
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
3rd T20I: Kohli’s 85 goes in vain as Australia pick consolation win
3rd T20I: Kohli’s 85 goes in vain as Australia pick consolation win
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In