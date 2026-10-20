From Spain to Albania, anger over economic pressures spills onto streets across Europe

Europe has been hit by unrest as mounting economic pressures and growing frustration over public services fuel demonstrations across the continent. From violent clashes and looting in France, Italy and Albania to tent camps in Spain and Portugal, protesters are taking to the streets to voice anger over rising living costs, struggling schools and deteriorating services.

Rising living costs trigger France riots

Protesters gather during clashes at an anti-government demonstration in Tirana, Albania, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Hameraldi Agolli)

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France has stepped up security measures, including targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings, after a weekend of violent rioting and looting which led to 2,400 arrests in the country.

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The riots on Saturday led to thousands of businesses being affected, with public buildings, including city halls, targeted. The demonstrations, which began over rising living costs and declining public services, turned violent in several cities.

The unrest even brought down the historic town hall in Limoges, which was “largely destroyed” in a fire.

This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026.

Deep Dive What economic and public-service issues are driving protests across Europe? Protesters are expressing anger over rising living costs, inflation, low wages and concerns about public services. Demands also include better education, healthcare, housing and job opportunities. Why did protests in France turn violent, and how did authorities respond? Demonstrations over living costs and declining public services escalated as groups looted shops, attacked police and targeted public buildings. Authorities imposed targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings; thousands of people were arrested. Why is Italy preparing to deploy troops to Milan amid the protests? Italy plans to send 500 army troops to Milan after clashes, looting and vandalism during unrest over rising costs and poor public services. The deployment is part of security measures intended to protect the city and its shops.

Responding to the situation in France, Trump wrote, “The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!” on Monday. French authorities and police have not blamed immigrants.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: ‘Macron must step down’: French opposition blames president as riots and looting rock France | Paris Protests in Spain over education, housing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: ‘Macron must step down’: French opposition blames president as riots and looting rock France | Paris Protests in Spain over education, housing {{/usCountry}}

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Spain is also witnessing a wave of protests over education and housing, with teachers in Madrid launching an indefinite strike last week to push for improved wages and working conditions, the Associated Press reported.

Tens of thousands march protesting the housing situation in Spain, just hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced an early general election, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

Housing activists have maintained tent camps in central Madrid’s Puerta del Sol for weeks, drawing attention to soaring rents and evictions.

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3 of 6 | Activists camp during a protest following the eviction last Wednesday of 87-year-old Maricarmen to demand stronger laws to protect renters at Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.

Italy protests over inflation

Thousands of Italians have joined the “Italia in Piazza" (Italy in the Streets), to demand higher salaries, more job opportunities and improved access to healthcare, education and affordable housing. The protests come as inflation hit 4.2 per cent in September, according to government data, reported by AP.

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What began as peaceful demonstrations later turned into violence in Turin Bologna, and Milan, where masked protesters confronted police, ransacked shops and set property on fire.

Protesters in Piazza Duomo in Milan on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Targeted curfews, protest bans: France steps up security after worst riots in years; 2,400 arrested

Albania demands PM's resignation

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Anti-government protests have also hit Albania's capital of Tirana over the last week. Tensions intensified as school and university students joined the “Flamingo” movement, adding momentum to the opposition campaign for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Protesters stand behind burning garbage cans during an anti-government demonstration outside the Education Ministry, in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

In Serbia, the university students leading mass anti-corruption protests for nearly two years are challenging an attempted return to power by the Balkan country’s former populist leader Aleksandar Vucic in parliamentary elections.

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