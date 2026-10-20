From Spain to Albania, anger over economic pressures spills onto streets across Europe

Europe has been hit by unrest as mounting economic pressures and growing frustration over public services fuel demonstrations across the continent. From violent clashes and looting in France, Italy and Albania to tent camps in Spain and Portugal, protesters are taking to the streets to voice anger over rising living costs, struggling schools and deteriorating services.
Rising living costs trigger France riots
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France has stepped up security measures, including targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings, after a weekend of violent rioting and looting which led to 2,400 arrests in the country.
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The riots on Saturday led to thousands of businesses being affected, with public buildings, including city halls, targeted. The demonstrations, which began over rising living costs and declining public services, turned violent in several cities.
The unrest even brought down the historic town hall in Limoges, which was “largely destroyed” in a fire.
Deep Dive
What economic and public-service issues are driving protests across Europe?
Protesters are expressing anger over rising living costs, inflation, low wages and concerns about public services. Demands also include better education, healthcare, housing and job opportunities.
Why did protests in France turn violent, and how did authorities respond?
Demonstrations over living costs and declining public services escalated as groups looted shops, attacked police and targeted public buildings. Authorities imposed targeted overnight curfews and restrictions on gatherings; thousands of people were arrested.
Why is Italy preparing to deploy troops to Milan amid the protests?
Italy plans to send 500 army troops to Milan after clashes, looting and vandalism during unrest over rising costs and poor public services. The deployment is part of security measures intended to protect the city and its shops.
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Responding to the situation in France, Trump wrote, “The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!” on Monday. French authorities and police have not blamed immigrants.
Spain is also witnessing a wave of protests over education and housing, with teachers in Madrid launching an indefinite strike last week to push for improved wages and working conditions, the Associated Press reported.
Housing activists have maintained tent camps in central Madrid’s Puerta del Sol for weeks, drawing attention to soaring rents and evictions.
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Italy protests over inflation
Thousands of Italians have joined the “Italia in Piazza" (Italy in the Streets), to demand higher salaries, more job opportunities and improved access to healthcare, education and affordable housing. The protests come as inflation hit 4.2 per cent in September, according to government data, reported by AP.
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What began as peaceful demonstrations later turned into violence in Turin Bologna, and Milan, where masked protesters confronted police, ransacked shops and set property on fire.
Anti-government protests have also hit Albania's capital of Tirana over the last week. Tensions intensified as school and university students joined the “Flamingo” movement, adding momentum to the opposition campaign for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.
In Serbia, the university students leading mass anti-corruption protests for nearly two years are challenging an attempted return to power by the Balkan country’s former populist leader Aleksandar Vucic in parliamentary elections.
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.