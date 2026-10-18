France's historic Limoges Town Hall burns down amid protests; JD Vance blames ‘immigration’ for unrest

The historic Town Hall in Limoges collapsed after a massive fire engulfed the historic building amid a wave of protests in Paris and other French cities on Saturday, as huge crowds agitated against rising living costs.

Town Hall in Limoges was built in 1873

Witnesses said a group of masked protesters first set a police car on fire outside the town hall before smashing windows and entering the building to start a blaze. (X/@clashreport)

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The landmark, which had survived the World Wars, was built in 1873 and inaugurated in 1883. However, it failed to survive the violent clashes that broke out between police and protesters.

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The town hall in Limoges was "largely lost" to the fire, the region's top official told news agency AFP, calling the damage to the historic building a "catastrophe for heritage" and condemning it as a "deliberate act by hooligans".

Witnesses said a group of masked protesters first set a police car on fire outside the town hall before smashing windows and entering the building to start a blaze. Firefighters were deployed late on Saturday to bring the fire under control.

As hundreds of people watched the building burn, a municipal employee was seen crying while a local councillor comforted them.

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JD Vance cautions Americans

{{^usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance blamed Western liberals for mass immigration, accusing them of importing people from the developing world in the name of diversity. Warning of France’s unrest as a caution, He urged Americans to pay attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Vice President JD Vance blamed Western liberals for mass immigration, accusing them of importing people from the developing world in the name of diversity. Warning of France’s unrest as a caution, He urged Americans to pay attention. {{/usCountry}}

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“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen,” Vance posted on X.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he added.

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What happened in France?

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Around 550,000 people took part in protests on Saturday, according to the country’s interior ministry, while the CGT union said 800,000 turned out, AFP reported. At least 1,200 arrests have been made, reported BBC.

Fires, looting and damage across French cities

Police used tear gas and water cannon against masked protesters in Paris and other cities, AFP reported. Some protesters also reportedly threw objects and aimed fireworks at police. Several parked cars were burned in the capital, and smoke could be seen over the center.

Protesters set a tourist office on fire in the center of Lyon. They also broke into town halls in Marseille and Lille, and into a police compound in Bordeaux, and damaged the buildings before leaving.

Dozens of shops were looted in Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Lille. An Apple store in Lille was stripped bare.

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More than 300 protesters tried to walk up the Champs-Elysees, which is home to flagship luxury stores, as per AFP. Police fired tear gas to block them.

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Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said “entire streets have been devastated” in the capital.

French government on protests

French President Emmanuel Macron said on X late Saturday: “Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished.”

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Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticized the “violence of extreme intensity” during the day.

The Interior Ministry said hooded, ultra-left-wing agitators gathered in Paris and in cities such as Rennes, Toulouse and Angers, Bloomberg reported. As per the ministry, these groups set fire to street furniture, damaged public buildings and looted shops in places including Lyon, Montpellier and Valence. Bloomberg reported that the ministry said 272 people had been arrested across the country as of 3pm.

Who's behind the protests?

The protests were held by several groups, including the Yellow Vests movement, Bloomberg reported. The group began in 2018 to fight rising living costs, after a planned fuel-tax rise under Macron that they felt hurt rural and working-class people who depend on cars. The movement faded over time but has never fully stopped taking to the streets.

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Saturday’s call was first suggested by a TikToker with no clear political agenda, the report mentioned. Yellow Vests activists then used the chance to try to bring their movement back.

Some unions, including the CGT, also planned to join, focusing on public spending and the cost of living. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 2 TV on Friday: “We’re expecting a pretty big mobilisation”. He said police were getting ready for possible violence by extreme elements in bigger cities.

Student protests and political pressure

High school students have reportedly been protesting for more than three weeks over classroom conditions, teacher absences and university admissions. According to a Cluster 17 poll published October 11, about 57 per cent of French people support them.

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The government has promised to consider the students’ complaints but cannot greatly raise the education budget. The unrest comes as France prepares for elections in six months to replace Macron.

(with inputs from agencies)