Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for contributions to IceCube Neutrino Observatory

Francis Halzen won the the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.”

Francis Halzen was awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics (X/@NobelPrize)

He realised that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory – a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe, the jury said.

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The IceCube Neutrino Observatory tracks neutrinos that originate in the distant cosmos.

“The neutrino interactions that are continuously collected by IceCube will provide researchers with novel knowledge about the violent settings in which high-energy neutrinos can be created – and could even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena,” the award-giving body said.

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Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 winners

{{^usCountry}} John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates used a series of experiments to demonstrate that the bizarre properties of the quantum world can be made concrete in a system big enough to be held in the hand.

Deep Dive What is optogenetics and how does it work? Optogenetics is a technique that combines light and genetics to control specific cells, particularly nerve cells. Scientists introduce light-sensitive proteins into these cells, enabling them to be activated or silenced when exposed to light. How did research on algae contribute to the discovery of optogenetics? Research on the single-celled alga Chlamydomonas by Peter Hegemann led to the identification of channelrhodopsin-2, a light-sensitive ion channel. This discovery was pivotal in developing optogenetics, allowing scientists to manipulate neurons using light. What are the medical applications of optogenetics? Optogenetics has medical applications, including the potential to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa and to treat neurological conditions like depression, anxiety, and Parkinson's disease by allowing scientists to understand and control specific brain functions.

"Their superconducting electrical system could tunnel from one state to another, as if it were passing straight through a wall. They also showed that the system absorbed and emitted energy in doses of specific sizes, just as predicted by quantum mechanics," the release said.

2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine

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Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics on Monday.

The three scientists were recognised for pioneering work that enabled researchers to control the activity of specific cells using light. Their discoveries have transformed neuroscience and opened new avenues for studying how the brain and nervous system function.

“Optogenetics makes it possible to switch on, or off, the activity of individual nerve cells in a living brain. This method is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain’s mysteries”, the the Nobel Assembly said.

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