France's Green party presidential candidate Marine Tondelier on Thursday came under fire from left-wing politicians for tentatively agreeing to back the hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, while the foreign minister slammed her move as an act of "capitulation."

French Green leader angers left with overture to Melenchon

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Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is leading in the polls to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron next year, with Melenchon in second place.

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Infighting among centrists and a lack of unity on the left has increased the likelihood of a second-round runoff between Le Pen and Melenchon.

"Jean-Luc Melenchon's campaign momentum is undeniable," said Tondelier, who is credited with roughly three percent in opinion polls.

"So I am saying very clearly that I am ready, and the Greens are ready, to work on a coalition around Jean-Luc Melenchon's candidacy," Tondelier told France 2 television late Wednesday.

Some left-wing politicians voiced disappointment, with Socialist leader Olivier Faure saying he regretted Tondelier's decision.

"The Greens belong at our side", he told broadcaster France 2.

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{{^usCountry}} Raphael Glucksmann, Melenchon's main rival on the left, was much more vocal, as Tondelier's move risked weakening his bid to unite the left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raphael Glucksmann, Melenchon's main rival on the left, was much more vocal, as Tondelier's move risked weakening his bid to unite the left. {{/usCountry}}

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Recent polls put Glucksmann at between 11 percent and 13 percent of voting intentions, while Melenchon is nearing 20 percent.

"The party that was supposed to be the most pro-federalist party in Europe is going to choose to campaign for a Eurosceptic, for someone who, tweet after tweet, acts as Mr Lavrov's parrot, someone who would abandon the Ukrainian resistance," Glucksmann said, referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Tondelier also earned a strong rebuke from Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who called her move "a capitulation."

"By taking a back seat to Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Tondelier is putting an end to 50 years of French political ecology that viewed Europe and democracy as its guiding principles," he said on X.

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LFI officials, including national coordinator Manuel Bompard, welcomed Tondelier's remarks as "good news" that helps consolidate their dominance on the left.

On Thursday, Tondelier sought to tone down her remarks.

"I haven't even given my final opinion, which will depend on the discussions," she said, stressing that she remained a candidate herself for now.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.