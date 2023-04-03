Home / World News / French president Emmanuel Macron to visit China on April 5

French president Emmanuel Macron to visit China on April 5

Chinese foreign affairs ministry confirmed that French president will visit China from April 5 to 7.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China April 5-7, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on Tuesday, said the commission, as the two prepare for a joint trip to China later in the week.

Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said in a tweet on Monday that the two leaders will discuss issues including Russia's war on Ukraine, the energy sector and preparations for their trips to China, including their joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of her visit to China this week with Macron, von der Leyen delivered a sober assessment of Chinese policies, saying China was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, replacing an era of reform and opening with one of security and control, where companies in China were required to assist state intelligence-gathering operations.

