Home / World News / France's Macron downplays pension bill protests: 'Won't stop reforms'

France's Macron downplays pension bill protests: 'Won't stop reforms'

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Mar 30, 2023 05:56 PM IST

Despite attempts to shift focus from the pension bill, Macron faced protesters in Savines-le-Lac.

Protests will not stop the pension reform or other policy changes, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday before unveiling a plan with 50 measures aimed at avoiding a water crisis this summer and in the coming years.

France's President Emmanuel Macron announced water crisis plan.(AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron announced water crisis plan.(AFP)

The plan touches on a wide range of measures including how to re-use water, share water, and avoid leaks.

With this plan, Macron and his government are looking to move to other topics than the pension bill, which has triggered fierce protests across the country over the two months.

Also Read: Fresh clashes in France pension protests fuel domestic crisis

But he was welcomed in Savines-le-Lac in the Alpes, where he was due to gave his speech, by groups of protesters angry with the pension bill. One placard read "Macron resign!" and another "Take your pension, not ours." Local media said two protesters were arrested.

Water is also a contentious topic in France.

Two men are in a coma after violent clashes on Saturday between protesters and police during an unauthorised demonstration against the construction of a giant water reservoir for farm irrigation in western France.

Also Read: What's happening in France? Videos show Paris burning in protest

France's worst drought on record last summer sharpened the debate over water resources in the European Union's biggest agricultural producer.

Farmers say they need large reservoirs to be able to water their crops this summer, while environmental groups say these waste water and are a way for farmers to confiscate a common good.

"Protests are normal," Macron told reporters, "but that does not mean we should stop."

"Nothing justifies violence in a democratic society," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmanuel macron france
emmanuel macron france
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out