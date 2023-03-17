What's happening in France? Videos show Paris burning in protest

Protests broke out across Paris following France President Emmanuel Macron's decision to raise the retirement age by two years by sidestepping a vote in the country's national assembly. The French President brought the reform following which retirement age was raised from 62 to 64, justifying it a pertinent to saving France's pension system from going bankrupt. France Protests: A French firefighter puts out a fire lit by protesters during a demonstration after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote.(AFP)

When France's lower house of parliament was scheduled to vote on the change, Emmanuel Macron invoked a constitutional provision that allows the measure to be pushed without a parliamentary vote.

Several people in Paris protested against the government's decision. At least 120 people were arrested in clashes with Parisian police, reports claimed as videos of the protests were widely shared on social media.

French broadcaster BFMTV posted a compilation of videos taken in the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

According to a Sky News report, Emmanuel Macron's decision was also protested within the French parliament, including some politicians singing the French national anthem while holding plaques reading "No to 64 years."

The report from Sky News also captured police dressed in riot gear and charging at the crowd gathered at Place de la Concorde.

