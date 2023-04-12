Home / World News / French president Macron kissing Xi Jinping's "ass": Donald Trump

French president Macron kissing Xi Jinping's "ass": Donald Trump

AFP |
Apr 12, 2023 08:05 AM IST

Macron caused a storm after a state visit to China last week in which he cautioned Europeans should not chain themselves to US foreign policy.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and "kissing his ass," Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron.(File/ AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron.(File/ AP)

The former US president sat down with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for his first mainstream media appearance since being indicted in New York.

Read here: China, France back efforts for Ukraine peace after Xi-Macron meet

In a rambling interview, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee said the United States had lost influence in the world since he left office.

"You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say," he told Carlson.

"And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ass. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China.'"

Macron caused a storm after a state visit to China last week in which he cautioned Europeans should not chain themselves to US foreign policy.

In remarks to journalists Macron said European countries should not get caught in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself.

Macron, who discussed Taiwan with Xi on Friday, warned against Europe being "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."

"The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America's followers," Macron said. "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

Read here: Airbus to sell 50 helicopters to China in deal announced during Macron's visit

The remarks sparked unease in Washington, although the White House sought to play them down, with spokesman John Kirby saying the Biden administration remains “comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china washington beijing taiwan united states control donald trump world white house france republican party emmanuel macron xi jinping biden administration state visit influence us government + 15 more
china washington beijing taiwan united states control donald trump world white house france republican party emmanuel macron xi jinping biden administration state visit influence us government + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out