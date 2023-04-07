China, France back efforts for Ukraine peace after Xi-Macron meet

China and France in a joint statement on Friday, announced their support for all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law, and principles of the U.N. Charter, and opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants, the official Xinhua News agency said on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron walk in the garden of the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday.(AP)

The two countries reiterated that they are against attacks on peaceful nuclear plants and urged “all parts in the conflict” in Ukraine to abide by international humanitarian law.

The statement comes after a three-day visit by French leader Emmanuel Macron to the Asian nation. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everybody to the negotiation table,” Macron told Xi during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

Both countries also said they are willing to cooperate to solve the financial hardships of developing economies and emerging market economies, while emphasising support for a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation as its core, the statement read.