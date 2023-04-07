Home / World News / China, France back efforts for Ukraine peace after Xi-Macron meet

China, France back efforts for Ukraine peace after Xi-Macron meet

Agencies |
Apr 07, 2023 07:01 PM IST

The statement also opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants while stressing on a strict adherence to International Humanitarian Law by conflicting parties.

China and France in a joint statement on Friday, announced their support for all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law, and principles of the U.N. Charter, and opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants, the official Xinhua News agency said on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron walk in the garden of the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron walk in the garden of the Guandong province governor's residence, in Guangzhou, China, Friday.(AP)

The two countries reiterated that they are against attacks on peaceful nuclear plants and urged “all parts in the conflict” in Ukraine to abide by international humanitarian law.

The statement comes after a three-day visit by French leader Emmanuel Macron to the Asian nation. “I know I can count on you to bring Russia back to reason and everybody to the negotiation table,” Macron told Xi during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

Also Read: Airbus to sell 50 helicopters to China in deal announced during Macron's visit

Both countries also said they are willing to cooperate to solve the financial hardships of developing economies and emerging market economies, while emphasising support for a rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation as its core, the statement read.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china france xi jinping emmanuel macron ukraine war + 3 more
china france xi jinping emmanuel macron ukraine war + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out