Melania angry about Donald Trump's 'affairs' but 'her silence is…'

Mallika Soni
Apr 10, 2023

Melania Trump: Former aide Stephanie Wolkoff Winston said that Melania “will never divorce him" though, despite the affairs.

Melania Trump is furious about her husband Donald Trump's alleged affairs but “lives in an ivory tower of denial” and uses her silence as a “protective armour”, a former aide said as per The Mirror after the ex-US President faced charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Former US President Donald Trump seen with Melania Trump.(File)
Melania Trump did not accompany Donald Trump for the New York arraignment and was also not seen later when the former US President returned to Florida. Former aide Stephanie Wolkoff Winston said that Melania “will never divorce him" though, despite the affairs.

“Of course she knows about Donald's affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity," Stephanie Wolkoff Winston said.

She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don't think Melania is humiliated by his affairs – but she is angry,” she added.

Donald Trump became the first former president in history to face criminal charges even though he denied all the charges.

"Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armour." Still she isn't leaving him. This is a transactional marriage, she knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened," the ex-aide added.

