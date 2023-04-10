Humans brought Covid to Wuhan market? Chinese scientist's shocking claim

A Chinese scientist claimed that the Covid-19 virus may have originated in humans negating the theory that the virus jumped from animals to humans at the Wuhan market. Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology said that the genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with Covid which thereby suggests, according to him, that Covid may have originated from humans. Covid In Wuhan: The origins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus remains a mystery.(Reuters)

Speaking at a press conference held by the Chinese State Council, Tong Yigang said that scientists took over 1,300 environmental and frozen animal samples from the Wuhan market between January 2020 and March 2020 following which they isolated three strains of the virus from the environmental samples.

The scientist also denied a recent study that suggested that racoon dogs were the origin of the Covid virus.

At the event, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researcher Zhou Lei said that the place where Covid was first discovered- Wuhan- might not have necessarily been the place where it originated.

Scientists across the world have been long demanding data from China to understand the origins of Covid virus. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) slammed China for not sharing enough data as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Without full access to the information that China has... all hypotheses are on the table.”

"That's WHO's position and that's why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this," he said. If Beijing does provide the missing data “we will know what happened or how it started”, he added.

