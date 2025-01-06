From nightclub bouncer to Canada PM: Rise and fall of Justin Trudeau

Giving in to discontent over his leadership, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced he intends to resign as party leader and as PM, adding that it is clear to him that he is “having to fight internal battles”. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

This country deserves a real choice in the next election, Justin Trudeau said, adding that, “I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Justin Trudeau's resignation was seen coming by some after Canada's former finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, announced she was stepping down from his Cabinet on December 16, criticising some of his economic priorities in the face of threats by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Freeland's resignation had come shortly after the housing minister quit, raising questions about how much longer the increasingly unpopular Trudeau could stay in his job.

Who is Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau is the 23rd prime minister of Canada. Trudeau was often compared to John F Kennedy and is one of the few Canadian politicians recognised in the US.

The son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin ascended to power in 2015.

Justin Trudeau, tall and good-looking like his father, used his star power, although not quite the same political strength. He became the second-youngest prime minister in Canada's history. His opponents thought his age would mock him when he first ran for office, but he pulled off a big win in 2015.

Before entering politics, Trudeau worked as a teacher, nightclub bouncer, and snowboard instructor. He has three children with his now-separated wife, who is a former model and TV host.

What led to Trudeau's downfall

Justin Trudeau has long been a prominent figure on the global stage, known for his progressive policies and charismatic leadership. He drew attention with his commitment to social justice, environmental responsibility, and immigration reform, one of the biggest reasons for his downfall.

During his nearly decade-long tenure, Trudeau championed several causes that reflected his liberal base. Trudeau voiced strong support for immigration at a time when many nations were tightening their borders, and advocated for diversity and gender equality, appointing a Cabinet with equal representation of men and women. Justin Trudeau also made history by legalising cannabis.

However, his attempts to balance economic growth with environmental preservation faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Trudeau imposed a carbon tax and intervened to revive a stalled pipeline expansion project, aimed at boosting Alberta's oil exports to international markets.

Apart from surging immigration, Trudeau has become unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of other issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing.

Canadians have been frustrated by the rising cost of living and other issues like immigration increases following the country's emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic, even though fewer people died from the novel virus in Canada than elsewhere and his government provided massive financial support.

Trump's threat

The political upheaval for Justin Trudeau comes amid US President-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stem what Trump calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the US — even though far fewer of each crosses into the US from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.

Canada is a major exporter of oil and natural gas to the US, which also relies on its northern neighbour for steel, aluminum and autos.

Trudeau has kept publicly mum in recent weeks, despite intensifying pressure for him to step down.

“His long silence following this political drama speaks volumes about the weakness of his current position,” news agency Associated Press quoted as saying Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Did tensions with India play a role?

Tensions between India and Canada have been rising since September 2023, when Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot outside a Sikh temple in Canada, and India dismissed the accusation as "absurd." Trudeau's claims that India supports criminal activities have sparked strong criticism both within Canada and internationally.

The allegations by Trudeau then led to a big diplomatic fallout as India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its ambassador to Ottawa after Canada tried to question Indian officials as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar case. Pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu temple near Toronto, only worsened the situation between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any involvement in Nijjar's murder, emphasising that he was a designated terrorist by anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA). India also accused Trudeau's government of pandering to Khalistani supporters for political gain.

Despite discussions at international forums like the G20 Summit, Canada has failed to provide solid evidence linking India to the crime. Critics have often suggested that these allegations against India may be an attempt to win the support of Khalistani Sikh voters in Canada, though many view this approach as politically motivated and a distraction from more urgent national issues.

(with inputs from AP, PTI)