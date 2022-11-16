Home / World News / G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali
Live

G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali

world news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST

G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia is a two-day event beginning Tuesday where the member nations will gather to attend the annual conference of world's major economies.

G20 Summit latest: PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders planting Mangroves in Bali forest on Wednesday.
G20 Summit latest: PM Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders planting Mangroves in Bali forest on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk
The annual two-day G20 Summit which began on Tuesday entered the second day of the conference with increased political tensions over a missile strike in Poland that killed two people. US President Joe Biden convened an ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders to discuss the matters of the deadly explosion which has put Poland military on alert in the wake of possible escalation of the Russia- Ukraine tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit.

A gathering of the world's major economies, the event is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than the European Union which form the group.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    PM Modi expected to meet Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and UK leaders for bilateral talks

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday.

  • Nov 16, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali

    The global leaders are gradually arriving to plant mangroves in Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the meeting on Wednesday morning.

  • Nov 16, 2022 08:34 AM IST

    Joe Biden convenes 'emergency' meeting on Poland missile strike in Bali

    U.S. President Joe Biden convened an emergecy meeting in Bali on Wednesday after two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine with a “Russian-made” missile.

g20 summit

Poland missile strike: Biden says 'unlikely fired from Russia' | Top updates

world news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Russia has denied that its missiles hit the Polish territory, saying “statements by Polish media and officials…are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.”

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.(Reuters)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.(Reuters)

Donald Trump formally launches US presidential election bid

world news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 07:59 AM IST

Trump’s paperwork with the Federal Election Commission was filed 23 minutes before the scheduled start of Trump’s announcement speech, designating his campaign committee for fundraising.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections.(REUTERS file)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections.(REUTERS file)

Poland blast: What NATO's Articles 4 & 5 say as Russia blamed for missile strike

world news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 07:51 AM IST

NATO chief Jens Stolenberg is expected to chair a meeting on Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium at the request of Poland on the basis of the organisation's Article 4.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
