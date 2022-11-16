G20 Summit day 2 LIVE: PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali
G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia is a two-day event beginning Tuesday where the member nations will gather to attend the annual conference of world's major economies.
The annual two-day G20 Summit which began on Tuesday entered the second day of the conference with increased political tensions over a missile strike in Poland that killed two people. US President Joe Biden convened an ‘emergency meeting’ with world leaders to discuss the matters of the deadly explosion which has put Poland military on alert in the wake of possible escalation of the Russia- Ukraine tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit.
A gathering of the world's major economies, the event is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among other heads other than the European Union which form the group.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 16, 2022 09:09 AM IST
PM Modi expected to meet Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and UK leaders for bilateral talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday.
Nov 16, 2022 08:46 AM IST
PM Modi, other leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali
The global leaders are gradually arriving to plant mangroves in Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the meeting on Wednesday morning.
Nov 16, 2022 08:34 AM IST
Joe Biden convenes 'emergency' meeting on Poland missile strike in Bali
U.S. President Joe Biden convened an emergecy meeting in Bali on Wednesday after two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine with a “Russian-made” missile.