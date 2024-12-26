Gaza: 5 journalists among 10 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in at least 10 deaths and over 20 injuries, including five journalists near Al-Awda hospital
At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza early on Thursday, medics with the Gaza health authorities said.
Five people were killed and 20 wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, the medics reported. They warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.
Also read: Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza hospital; ‘next to impossible’ say medics
In a separate incident, five journalists were killed when their vehicle was struck in the vicinity of Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza, the enclave's health authorities said. The journalists worked for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel.
Palestinian media and local reporters said the vehicle was marked as a media van and was used by journalists to report from inside the hospital and Nuseirat camp.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported strikes.
Also read: Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 22 as Vatican envoy visits Christians for pre-Christmas Mass
On Wednesday, Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel traded blame over their failure to conclude a ceasefire agreement despite progress reported by both sides in past days.