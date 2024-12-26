Menu Explore
Gaza: 5 journalists among 10 killed in Israeli airstrikes

Reuters |
Dec 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in at least 10 deaths and over 20 injuries, including five journalists near Al-Awda hospital

At least 10 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza early on Thursday, medics with the Gaza health authorities said.

Israeli bombardment on Gaza resulted in at least ten fatalities and over a dozen injuries. (AP/ representational photo)
Israeli bombardment on Gaza resulted in at least ten fatalities and over a dozen injuries. (AP/ representational photo)

Five people were killed and 20 wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, the medics reported. They warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.

In a separate incident, five journalists were killed when their vehicle was struck in the vicinity of Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza, the enclave's health authorities said. The journalists worked for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel.

Palestinian media and local reporters said the vehicle was marked as a media van and was used by journalists to report from inside the hospital and Nuseirat camp.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the reported strikes.

On Wednesday, Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel traded blame over their failure to conclude a ceasefire agreement despite progress reported by both sides in past days.

