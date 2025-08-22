'Gaza City could be destroyed': Israel issues massive ‘all gates of hell’ warning to Hamas

In a massive warning, Israeli defense minister said on Friday that Gaza City could be destroyed if Hamas does not accept Israel’s terms, amid the country preparing for expansion of its offensive in the region. Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, August 22(REUTERS)

The remarks by Israel defence minister Israel Katz come a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would give a go-ahead to the military to seize Gaza City.

Israel Katz warned that “all gates of hell will open on the heads of Hamas” the enclave’s largest city could “turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” referring to the areas which have been reduced to rubble in the war.

“The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas’ murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war,” Katz wrote in a post on X.

Katz asserted the Israel’s cease-fire demands of the release of all hostages and Hamas’ complete disarmament.

Hamas has said it would release captives in exchange for ending the war, but has rejected dropping arms without the creation of a Palestinian state.