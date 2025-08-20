Israel to Call Up 60,000 Reservists for Gaza City Invasion

TEL AVIV—The Israeli military will begin calling up around 60,000 reservists for duty as it proceeds with plans to take over Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering, an Israeli military official said Wednesday.

The decision comes as an overwhelming majority of Israelis want the government to strike a deal to end the war in exchange for the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Israel’s largely reservist army is also exhausted after nearly two years of fighting.

Israel also plans to extend active duty for around 20,000 reservists already serving, the military said. Reservists will begin to receive letters in the coming days, the military said. The military doesn’t reveal the number of troops in its standing army, but said most troops serving in Gaza aren’t reservists.

Israel’s security cabinet earlier this month approved the invasion and takeover of Gaza City and the evacuation of its population to the south. The military’s plans for the operation are expected to be endorsed by the security cabinet in the coming days, according to Israeli officials.

The offensive to take over Gaza City is expected to launch in September, although the military has already started operating on the outskirts of the city, including areas like Jabalia and in Zaytoun, the military official said.

Israel has come under international pressure over the war in Gaza.

The decision to enter Gaza City comes after talks for a temporary cease-fire collapsed in July. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said military pressure is needed to force Hamas to surrender its arms and power in Gaza and free the remaining hostages, of which up to 20 are believed to be alive. The U.S.-designated terrorist group is believed to be holding another 30 bodies.

The operation in Gaza City wouldn’t proceed if a deal is reached, according to an Israeli official.

Hamas on Monday said it accepted a proposal for a 60-day cease-fire that was nearly identical to one Israel had offered before the talks in July were scuttled. Israel is still weighing that offer.

The expansion of the war is coming up against growing anger in Israel over the lack of a deal to bring the hostages home. On Sunday, the beginning of the Israeli workweek, hundreds of thousands of people came out for nationwide protests and a strike to call on the government to make a deal to end the war and free the hostages.

Polls in Israel show that around 80% of Israelis want the war to end. Some of the remaining hostages are believed to be held in Gaza City and their families are worried that an invasion would put their lives at risk.

The military official declined to provide details about the evacuation of Gaza City’s population, but COGAT—the Israeli military unit charged with humanitarian coordination—said it began transferring tents and shelter equipment to southern Gaza on Sunday.

The plan to expand the fighting has put the Israeli government under increasing international pressure. Countries around the world have complained about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave, including widespread hunger. Over 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Palestinian health authorities. The fighting has left swaths of the strip in ruins, with Gazans sheltering in an ever-shrinking territory.

