IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Georgia shooting: Cops search for motive as Asian Americans decry attacks
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
world news

Georgia shooting: Cops search for motive as Asian Americans decry attacks

"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was "bleeding" from a recent surge in violence and discrimination.

Robert Aaron Long has been jailed on charges of murdering four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four other victims at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital, on Tuesday. The four victims in Atlanta and two of the dead in Cherokee County were women of Asian descent.

"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.

"We had four Asian females that were killed, and so we are looking at everything to make sure that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides was," he said.

Investigators have determined that Long had previously frequented both spas in Atlanta where he is accused of opening fire with a 9mm gun he purchased earlier in the day.

Investigators said Long, a 21-year-old Atlanta-area resident who is white, suggested to them that sexual frustration led him to commit violence. Numerous political leaders and civil rights advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by rising anti-Asian sentiment since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House to honor the victims of Tuesday's rampage. He and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta on Friday to offer support to the Asian-American community.

In Washington, U.S. lawmakers, professors and actor Daniel Dae Kim said the Asian-American community was reeling from a year of heightened anti-Asian attacks and discrimination.

"Our community is bleeding, we are in pain and for the last year we've been screaming out for help," Democratic Representative Grace Meng, who is of Taiwanese descent, told a House of Representatives subcommittee on Thursday.

The Georgia killings have prompted police departments to step up patrols and visibility in Asian-American communities around the country, including New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.

The incidence of hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and even the "kung flu."

Hampton said Long patronized both establishments attacked in Atlanta, the Gold Spa beauty salon and an aromatherapy spa across the street, but it was not clear whether he "specifically targeted" any of the victims at those two businesses.

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday that Long had confessed to the shootings and indicated he had a sex addiction and "wanted to eliminate" the temptation the establishments represented to him.

A former roommate who spent several months living with Long in a halfway house for recovering addicts told Reuters Long had been treated for sex addiction, was "deeply religious" and would become "very emotionally distraught that he frequented" spas for "explicitly sexual activity."

Long was headed for Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings, authorities said.

Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace issued a statement on Thursday saying "much work on the investigation and prosecution remains ahead" and vowing to "prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

Long had been scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Cherokee County on Thursday, but the hearing was canceled after he waived his right to the proceeding, according to a statement from his lawyer.

The attorney, Daran Burns, said his firm had been appointed to represent Long by the county's Office of Indigent Defense, and that Burns met with his client at the county jail on Wednesday.

Burns made no mention of Long's guilt or innocence, but said his firm "will conduct a thorough investigation on our client's behalf."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Why Georgia attack spurs fears in Asian Americans

AP, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
As details emerge, many members of the Asian American community see the Georgia killings as a haunting reminder of harassment and assaults that have been occurring from coast to coast.
READ FULL STORY
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021.(via REUTERS)
Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock in Cherokee County poses in a jail booking photograph after he was taken into custody by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in Cordele, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021.(via REUTERS)
world news

Man charged with killing 8 people at Georgia massage parlors

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:32 AM IST
A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years.
READ FULL STORY
Gold spa, one of the massage parlors targeted by the shooter (REUTERS)
Gold spa, one of the massage parlors targeted by the shooter (REUTERS)
world news

Georgia shooting: Suspect may have 'sexual addiction', say police

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:28 PM IST
21-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot dead eight people, including six Asian women. The attack came amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Crime scene tape surrounds Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, US.(Reuters)
Crime scene tape surrounds Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, US.(Reuters)
world news

6 Asian women among 8 shot dead; suspect arrested: What happened in Georgia?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting the Atlanta and Cherokee county authorities in the investigation of the shootings, according to agency's spokesman Kevin Rowson. So far, the authorities have not offered any possible motive for the shootings.
READ FULL STORY
Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.(AP)
Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.(AP)
world news

Georgia massage parlour shootings leave 8 dead, 1 suspect captured at Acworth

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
world news

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash at start of 1st talks of Biden presidency

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Anchorage, Alaska
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
world news

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The test known as hot fire is a milestone for the space agency's Artemis I mission that will send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test flight around the moon and back to Earth for future missions with astronauts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
world news

Georgia shooting: Cops search for motive as Asian Americans decry attacks

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

13 law enforcement officers killed after criminals ambush patrol in Mexico

ANI, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The National Guard, army, navy and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
world news

Atlanta shooting: Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The lead pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, located a few miles from two of the spas that were targeted, said he will ask congregants during his Sunday sermon to “not just pray, not just worry," because "it’s time for us to act.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince William 'very protective' of Kate after Meghan-Harry's interview

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:56 AM IST
In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate made her cry at the time of her wedding to Harry. A source close to the royal family revealed to People Magazine that Prince William is looking out for his wife, and growing more protective of her after this accusation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.(AP Filr Photo)
world news

Covid-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
world news

US to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Biden's promise to end former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies has been complicated by a recent spike in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US to hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations goal this week

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the US is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The man, named Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
world news

US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden

Reuters, Anchorage
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 AM IST
The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP