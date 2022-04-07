Grateful to 'big brother' India for sending help: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya
- "You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother next to our country has been helping us... We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Modi)," Jayasurya said.
Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasurya on Thursday expressed dismay over the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation and said it is unfortunate that the people are going through this situation, as reported by news agency ANI. In the report, the former cricketer also called India "big brother" and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending aid amid the crisis.
"You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother next to our country has been helping us... We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Modi)," Jayasurya said.
Supporting the ongoing demonstrations calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of the crisis, Jayasurya said, "There are fuel shortages and gas shortages; electricity is not there for 10-12 hours sometimes. It has been really hard for the people of this country. That's why people have started to come out and protest."
He also cautioned that there "will be a disaster" if the situation is not addressed properly. "We don't want to see these things happening. There are 3-4 kilometres of vehicles queueing for diesel, gas and for milk powder. ...It's really sad and people are hurt at the moment," Jayasurya said.
Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep financial and political crisis, struggling to pay for imports and service debt as its foreign exchange holdings weaken. The financial woes escalated further after the government enacted and the subsequent Covid-19 pandemic.
The crisis has led to major shortages of fuel and cooking gas as well as some medicines and essential food items, forcing residents to take to the streets to protest against the government. Jayasurya along with other cricketers, including former wicketkeeper Kumara Sangakkara, have supported the anti-government protests.
On April 6, the country's chief government whip and highways minister said that the President will not step down from his protests despite protests. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," he said in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition. "As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this," Fernando added.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Wednesday appointed an advisory panel to guide how the nation can deal with its current debt crisis and engage with outside lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, according to a statement from the president’s media office.
-
Congressman backs deeper India-US defence ties
A US congressman has said India and the United States agree on 'far' more things than the two disagree on, adding that containing the Chinese Communist Party and its aggression remains the top challenge in the Indo-Pacific and the two sides must have conversations about strengthening mutual defences. Claiming that India-US ties remain strong in the wake of Russia's invasion, US congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — an elected representative from Illinois and a member of the house permanent select committee on intelligence — said that different countries have different opinions with regard to different subjects.
-
Ukraine war: US, UK slap fresh sanctions on Russia
The US and UK on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting a combination of Russian institutions and elites in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The European Union, separately, was considering a ban on coal imports from Russia in a bid to reduce its energy dependence and cut off a source of revenue for Moscow. The US treasury also prohibited Russia from making debt payments with funds subject to US jurisdiction.
-
US says ready to become India's reliable supplier, to counter Russia dependence
The United States reiterated its objection to New Delhi continuing business as usual with Russia and said that it has clearly conveyed to India that the US does not think India should accelerate imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as they are only importing about 1-2% of their oil. The US stands ready to support India in its any efforts to diversify its imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
-
India to face significant cost if aligned with Russia: US
President Joe Biden's top economic adviser said the administration has warned India against aligning itself with Russia, and that US officials have been “disappointed” with some of New Delhi's reaction to the Ukraine invasion. The US has told India that the consequences of a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term,” he said. India's Ministry of External Affairs didn't respond to a message seeking comment sent after normal business hours.
-
Why US, EU targeted Putin's daughters Mariya, Katerina in new sanctions?
Amid mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters Mariya Putina (Vorontsova) and Katerina Tikhonova, and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks. The penalties cut off all of Putin's close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics