Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gunshot in head, finger chopped: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2024 11:54 AM IST

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, was killed in an Israeli ground raid, prompting Netanyahu to suggest it could signal a shift in the conflict.

Yahya Sinwar, the 61-year-old leader of Hamas, was killed due to a gunshot wound in the head which caused severe bleeding, according a reports that cited a doctor that oversaw his autopsy. Sinwar was killed in an intelligence-based ground raid by Israeli forces in southern Gaza earlier this week.

Yahya Sinwar's autopsy revealed severe injuries, including a smashed forearm caused by shrapnel.(AP)
Yahya Sinwar's autopsy revealed severe injuries, including a smashed forearm caused by shrapnel.(AP)

The raid, conducted by the 828 Brigade of the Israel Ground Forces (IDF), resulted in Sinwar's death from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Dr Chen Kugel, director of Israel's national forensic institute.

Sinwar's autopsy, conducted 24 to 36 hours after his death, revealed severe injuries, including a smashed forearm caused by shrapnel, likely from a small missile or tank shell. The Hamas leader attempted to stop the bleeding using an electrical cord, but it was ineffective, Dr. Kugel told CNN.

The report also states that Israeli troops cut off the Hamas leader's finger to confirm his death.

One of the severed finger was then used for DNA testing, which matched the profile from Sinwar's previous imprisonment in Israel from 1991 to 2011. Videos circulating on social media show Israeli soldiers near Sinwar's body, with one finger visibly removed.

This still image from video provided by IDF shows a heavily damaged building with a person the Israeli military identified as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar seated in a chair in Rafah.(AP)
This still image from video provided by IDF shows a heavily damaged building with a person the Israeli military identified as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar seated in a chair in Rafah.(AP)

Consequences of Yahya Sinwar's Death

Sinwar's death marks a significant blow to Hamas, which has lost several top leaders, including former chief Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated in July. Israel hopes that Sinwar's death will lead to the return of hostages held in Gaza. However, Sinwar's deputy, Khalil Al-Hayya, vowed that hostages would not be released until Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza and the conflict ends.

Hamas is seeking a new political leader based outside Gaza, while Sinwar's brother, Mohammad, is expected to assume a key role in directing the war against Israel. The Shura Council, Hamas's top decision-making body, will appoint a new leader, continuing the organization's history of swiftly replacing fallen leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the killing of Sinwar and said his death could be the "beginning of the end" to the conflict.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant remained defiant in the wake of the killing, saying Israel would "pursue every terrorist and eliminate them" and bring back the hostages still held in Gaza.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On