6 killed in unprecedented Hawaii wildfires, Joe Biden sends military: Top points

Wildfires are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island. The fires forced evacuations in some areas, including the popular tourist spot of Lahaina Town. The National Weather Service said that Hurricane Dora was partly to blame for the strong winds driving the flames. US president Joe Biden ordered “all available Federal assets” to help combat wildfires which have killed at least six people. Here are top updates on Hawaii wildfires:

Hawaii Wildfires: Flames are seen near boats docked at Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii.(Reuters)