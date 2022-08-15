Heavy rains set off flash floods in Afghanistan; 31 dead
Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban’s state-run news agency reported Monday.
The Bakhtar News Agency said the flooding took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The agency said that women and children were among the dead and 17 people were reported injured.
Also read: IMD warns of heavy rainfall, flash floods in central India, west coast
At least 100 people remained missing on Monday, the report said, and a search and rescue operation was underway.
The flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts in Parwan. The province is ringed by mountainous and more often witnesses floods from heavy rains.
The local weather department said more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 the month before.
-
Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years in prison
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in prison on Monday in a judgment that could further anger supporters of the 77-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate. It's the fourth round of criminal verdicts against Suu Kyi since the military seized power in a 2021 coup and brings her total jail term to 17 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remain in power.
-
On completion of one year in power, Taliban says, “This day is the day of…”
The Taliban marked a year in power on Monday with small-scale celebrations by the group's fighters as Afghanistan struggles with rising poverty, drought, malnutrition and fading hope among women that they will have a decisive role in the country's future. "This day is the day of the victory of truth over falsehood and the day of salvation and freedom of the Afghan nation," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.
-
Salman Rushdie's ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition, but his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact, his son has said, as the Mumbai-born author battles severe, life-changing injuries. Rushdie, 75, was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and could talk after he was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York state on Friday.
-
Tehran not involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, says Iran govt
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, come over two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.
-
South Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South. Yoon's televised speech on the liberation holiday came days after North Korea claimed a widely disputed victory over COVID-19 but also blamed Seoul for the outbreak.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics