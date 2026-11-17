A highly classified network used for internal communications by the National Security Agency is down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing six people familiar with the developments.
The communication channel was identified as NSA Net, a platform used by employees to share classified information internally.
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CNN also said that NSA has asked its staff to arrive at staggered times amid a probe into why the channel is down.
However, there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, the publication said. The NSA is yet to react to the reports.
The development comes amid a spate of tech issues in the US over the past few days, including disruptions at United Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase.
However, a top homeland security official in the US said that the outages were not linked cyberattacks but rather to aging computer systems that are in need of upgrades.
"Some of the technology that they're pushing out there, they're pushing new technology on top of really old computer systems, and it just seems to overwhelm the system," Markwayne Mullin told CNBC. “But it has nothing to do with cyberattacks, and I believe we're going to see more of this as new technology rolls out.”
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