'Highly unusual': WHO on monkeypox spread outside Africa without travel links
With the monkeypox cases having surged past the 90-mark in a span of ten days in 12 nations, the WHO has stressed that it was highly unusual to find patients “with no travel links to an endemic area”. The world health body - stressing that it has expanded its surveillance in non-endemic areas - further pointed out that cases are also being reported from sexual health clinics amongst “men who have sex with men”. The number of patients are expected to increase in the coming days, the UN health agency has said.
Monkeypox - which was first detected in 1958 when outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in monkeys kept for research - was largely confined to African nations for many decades. The first case in the United States was reported in 2003.
But since May 13, the virus has been spreading fast across nations. Twelve countries - including nine European nations - have logged 92 cases and 28 cases are suspected. Outside Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and Israel have registered monkeypox patients.
Poland, Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy are the European countries where cases have been registered so far. All these countries are “non-endemic areas”.
“The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area represents a highly unusual event. Surveillance to date in non-endemic areas has been limited, but is now expanding. WHO expects that more cases in non-endemic areas will be reported,”
“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, however, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics.”
The virus - which does not spread easily between people, according to experts - enters the body through respiratory tract, broken skin, or mucous membrane.
According to the top medical body in the US, the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was “recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.”
Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone are the nations identified by the WHO as the endemic countries.
Biden, Harris among Americans in updated Russia 'stop list': Report
Amid tough global sanctions over the Ukraine war, Russia has published a "stop list", permanently banning 963 Americans - including US president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken - from entering the country. Hollywood celebrities - including Morgan Freeman and actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner - also make the list, American news network CNN has reported.
China's Xinjiang crackdown under scrutiny ahead of UN rights chief visit
China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in the remote region of Xinjiang will return to the spotlight next week when Beijing hosts the United Nations human rights chief for the first time in nearly two decades. The highly scrutinised six-day trip by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet will begin Monday, with stops in the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang, as well as Guangzhou in southern China, the UN announced Friday.
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for prisoners of war
Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February. The Russian Defense Ministry released video of Ukrainian soldiers being detained after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the plant's extensive underground tunnels.
North Korea adds 186 K 'fever' cases amid wide concerns: 10 global Covid updates
The global Covid tally is nearing 527 million, including over 496 million recoveries with around 6.3 million deaths and over 23.9 million active cases. Here are the latest updates: 1. Health authorities had said that the current BA.2 driven Omicron wave is “subsiding” but it is expected the number of cases will increase due to BA.4 and BA.5 sub-types. China's Beijing added 63 fresh domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy after fuel price cuts: ‘This is what…’
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan heaped praise on India for buying discounted oil from Russia despite “pressure from the US”, saying his government was also working to achieve the same with the help of an independent foreign policy. He lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for “running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin.”
