Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.

Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, (AFP)

Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Huang said he would take the role with “greatest humility and renewed commitment”, as Nvidia stands at the forefront of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

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“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang in a statement released by Nvidia.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia president, CEO and board director 11 days after ouster over Chinese spy affair row

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang say after being reinstated as Nvidia CEO? Huang said he was “honoured to return” and would lead Nvidia with “greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked the board, employees, shareholders, partners and his family for their support. Why did Nvidia's board reinstate Jensen Huang? The board voted unanimously after discussions and said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia. It said his return was in the best interests of the company’s stakeholders. Did Nvidia say Jensen Huang's reinstatement posed a national security risk? No. Nvidia said the board received input from senior US government officials before its decision and stressed that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

He also thanked chair Harvey Jones, CFO Colette Kress and the company’s executive team, for their leadership during the period.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he further said.

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“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said.