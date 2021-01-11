IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump: Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump: Pelosi

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:10 AM IST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she said.

“The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”

With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators want Trump to resign immediately as efforts mount to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.

House Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday and vote as soon as Tuesday. The strategy would be to condemn the president's actions swiftly but delay an impeachment trial in the Senate for 100 days. That would allow President-elect Joe Biden to focus on other priorities as soon as he is inaugurated Jan. 20.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and a top Biden ally, laid out the ideas Sunday as the country came to grips with the siege at the Capitol by Trump loyalists trying to overturn the election results.

“Let’s give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running,” Clyburn said.

Pressure was mounting for Trump to leave office even before his term ended amid alarming concerns of more unrest ahead of the inauguration. The president whipped up the mob that stormed the Capitol, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five dead.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible."

“I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again,” Toomey said. “I don’t think he is electable in any way.”

Murkowski, who has long voiced her exasperation with Trump’s conduct in office, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply “needs to get out.” A third Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, of Missouri, did not go that far, but on Sunday he warned Trump to be “very careful” in his final days in office.

Corporate America began to tie its reaction to the Capitol riots by tying them to campaign contributions.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's CEO and President Kim Keck said it will not contribute to those lawmakers — all Republicans — who supported challenges to Biden's Electoral College win. The group “will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy," Kim said.

Citigroup did not single out lawmakers aligned with Trump's effort to overturn the election, but said it would be pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year. Citi’s head of global government affairs, Candi Wolff, said in a Friday memo to employees, “We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.”

House leaders, furious after the insurrection, appear determined to act against Trump despite the short timeline.

Late Saturday, Pelosi, D-Calif., convened a conference call with her leadership team and sent a letter to her colleagues reiterating that Trump must be held accountable. She told her caucus, now scattered across the country on a two-week recess, to “be prepared to return to Washington this week” but did not say outright that there would be a vote on impeachment.

“It is absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable,” Pelosi wrote. “There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President.”

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said an impeachment trial could not begin under the current calendar before Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Clyburn said that Pelosi "will make the determination as when is the best time” to send articles of impeachment to the Senate if and when they are passed by the House.

Another idea being considered was to have a separate vote that would prevent Trump from ever holding office again. That could potentially only need a simple majority vote of 51 senators, unlike impeachment, in which two-thirds of the 100-member Senate must support a conviction.

The Senate was set to be split evenly at 50-50, but under Democratic control once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the two Democrats who won Georgia's Senate runoff elections last week are sworn in. Harris would be the Senate's tie-breaking vote.

House Democrats were considering two possible packages of votes: one on setting up a commission to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and one on the impeachment charge of abuse of power.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who was part of the weekend leadership call, said he expected a “week of action” in the House.

While many have criticized Trump, Republicans have said that impeachment would be divisive in a time of unity.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said that instead of coming together, Democrats want to “talk about ridiculous things like ‘Let’s impeach a president’" with just days left in office.

Still, some Republicans might be supportive.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said he would take a look at any articles that the House sent over. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Trump critic, said he would “vote the right way” if the matter were put in front of him.

The Democratic effort to stamp Trump's presidential record — for the second time — with the indelible mark of impeachment had advanced rapidly since the riot.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I, a leader of the House effort to draft impeachment articles accusing Trump of inciting insurrection, said Sunday that his group had 200-plus co-sponsors.

The articles, if passed by the House, could then be transmitted to the Senate for a trial, with senators acting as jurors to acquit or convict Trump. If convicted, Trump would be removed from office and succeeded by the vice president. It would be the first time a US president had been impeached twice.

Potentially complicating Pelosi's decision about impeachment was what it meant for Biden and the beginning of his presidency. While reiterating that he had long viewed Trump as unfit for office, Biden on Friday sidestepped a question about impeachment, saying what Congress did “is for them to decide.”

A violent and largely white mob of Trump supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and windows and rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to scatter as they were finalizing Biden’s victory over Trump in the Electoral College.

Toomey appeared on CNN's “State of the Union” and NBC's “Meet the Press.” Clyburn was on “Fox News Sunday” and CNN. Kinzinger was on ABC's “This Week,” Blunt was on CBS' “Face the Nation” and Rubio was on Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump us congress nancy pelosi us capitol

Related Stories

"He has lost us. He's lost his own administration. As I said, many of us feel betrayed," said one senior administration official at an agency outside the White House. "In terms of taking any direction on policy or any last minute fly-by sort of changes, I think we're all resisting."(AP)
"He has lost us. He's lost his own administration. As I said, many of us feel betrayed," said one senior administration official at an agency outside the White House. "In terms of taking any direction on policy or any last minute fly-by sort of changes, I think we're all resisting."(AP)
world news

Donald Trump's demoralized staff count down final days of Presidency

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:29 AM IST
Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.
READ FULL STORY
Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on NBC’s Meet the Press, “The best thing would be a resignation.”(Reuters File Photo )
Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on NBC’s Meet the Press, “The best thing would be a resignation.”(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Best outcome is for Donald Trump to resign, GOP Senator Toomey says

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Toomey said Trump, through his “outrageous behavior in the post-election period,” culminating in his role in Wednesday’s violent assault on the US Capitol, is not a viable candidate for office “ever again.”
READ FULL STORY
Donald Trump was banned by other big tech companies like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, etc after a chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday.(AP)
Donald Trump was banned by other big tech companies like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, etc after a chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday.(AP)
world news

Donald Trump likely to target big tech in his final days

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:07 AM IST
A Trump adviser said that Trump was outraged by Twitter on his permanent suspension from the platform on Friday night.
READ FULL STORY
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

US Capitol riots: Donald Trump heading for second impeachment

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Democrats are undeterred by the shortage of time available to both impeach and evict him from office before he leaves the White House at the end of his term on January 20, 2021
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
world news

Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Exports likely rose 15% from a year earlier, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 25 economists, cooling from a 21.1% jump in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
world news

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. Polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children across Pakistan. The Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them, as well as vaccination centers and health workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
world news

Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The tech companies’ moves were mostly applauded by government officials and critics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
world news

France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19 policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
world news

UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom with more than 3 million people testing positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Biden's inauguration on January 20 will require a "different approach" compared to past inaugurations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
world news

Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The site's popularity soared in recent weeks, becoming the number one free app in Apple's App Store after the much larger Twitter banned US President Trump from its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST
For now, Biden seems content to leave decisions about Trump's fate to Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Reuters, Riyadh/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
world news

President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Joe Biden has been talking about moving rapidly to get USD 2,000 into the hands of Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
world news

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
According to data from the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia has had 104 civilian airliner accidents, ranking it as the most dangerous place to fly in Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
world news

WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST
A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
world news

Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Dems plan to pass a resolution in the House on Monday calling upon the Vice-President to invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution to remove the President from office, declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
world news

Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:59 AM IST
A recent attack killed 11 people from the minority Shiite Hazara community in Balochistan province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP