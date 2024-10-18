How did Israel track down and kill Yahya Sinwar, its 'enemy no. 1'?

The Israeli military said on Thursday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed during a firefight after being tracked as he moved "from home to home" in southern Gaza, trying to avoid detection. This screen grab from a handout video released by the Israeli army on October 17, 2024, shows what it says is a drone footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar moments before he was killed, in the neighbourhood of Tal al-Sultan in Rafah in the southern Gaza STrip.( Israel Army)

Israel called Sinwar's death a significant blow to Hamas, as he was believed to be the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023, the massacre that sparked the war.

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that after a year-long pursuit, Sinwar was eliminated on Wednesday. They said numerous operations over the past year had restricted his movements, leading to his eventual capture.

Follow: Yahya Sinwar death news live updates

How Israel tracked and killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?

IDF troops from the 828th Brigade identified Sinwar and two other fighters in the Rafah district. Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the troops rushed to track them, forcing Sinwar to flee into a building.

"The forces identified three terrorists who were going from home to home on the run," Hagari told a briefing.

ALSO READ- Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar killing

Troops engaged the group, causing Sinwar to escape alone into one of the buildings.

"Sinwar ran away alone into one of the buildings and our forces scanned the area with a drone - which you can see in this film -- Yahya Sinwar injured his hand in the shooting, which can be seen here covered with his face, he threw a branch at the drone," said Hagari.

Drone footage purportedly shows Sinwar alone in a destroyed apartment with a severe hand injury. The footage captures him throwing a stick at the drone before being killed.

The Israeli military stated that no hostages were found with him.

ALSO READ- Ex-RAW official declared ‘wanted’ by FBI in Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot case. What are charges against Vikas Yadav?

'Sinwar was Israel's enemy No. 1'

Israel accuses Sinwar of masterminding the October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people in Israel, mostly civilians. In response, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has reportedly killed 42,438 people, primarily civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.