Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Netanyahu vows Gaza war ‘not over’ after Israel kills Hamas chief
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Israeli prime minister Netanyahu has stayed that the war is not over after the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday, despite hopes for renewed ceasefire negotiations. Sinwar was killed in an attack on Rafah by Israeli forces, which Israeli PM Netanyahu has hailed as the “beginning” to the end of the war, however, Netanyahu added that the war will not end until the remaining 97 hostages in Hamas custody since October 7, 2023, are returned....Read More
In a video released on X, Netanyahu said, “To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”
Netanyahu added, “Today, evil has suffered a heavy blow, but the task before us is not yet complete.”
Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi has also stated that the war will not be over until all the “terrorists” involved in the October 7, 2023 attack have been captured.
While Hamas has not issued any confirmation made a comment on his death yet, the IDF released a video on Friday showing an injured Sinwar attempting to hit a drone right before his death.
Sinwar was reportedly the mastermind behind the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, after which conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated.
Sinwar's death is the latest in a series of Israeli offensives against top commanders of Hamas and Hezbollah, causing major damage to the militant organisations.
"Nasrallah is gone, his deputy Mohsen is gone, Haniyeh is gone, Deif is gone, Sinwar is gone. The reign of terror that the Iranian regime has imposed on its own people and on the peoples of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, too will come to an end," Netanyahu said.
The US state department has stated that Sinwar's death was a positive sign for ceasefire talks, as he had been a roadblock to the mediation process.
US president Biden and French president Macron also took to social media to demand the release of hostages and hail the elimination of the Hamas chief.
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Biden to discuss West Asia conflict with German chancellor today
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: US president Biden will be meeting German chancellor Olaf Scholz for a closed-door conversation on several issues, including conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, as he closes out his term with meetings with the country's European allies.
Biden and Scholz will later meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer as they discuss developments post the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
They also intend to touch on Lebanon and Iran, as well as several other issues such as the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Hezbollah says conflict with Israel will escalate
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: The Hezbollah has stated that the conflict with Israel will “transition into a new and escalating phase” in light of the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.
Sinwar was killed on Wednesday in Rafah during a gunfight with Israeli troops. His death is a huge blow among a series of deaths of leaders from the resistance movement.
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Iran says Hamas chief death will increase “resistance”
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Tehran's UN mission has stated that "The spirit of resistance will be strengthened" following the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.
The death of the top leader was a blow to the Palestinian resistance movement which is also backed by Iran and Hezbollah.
After the death of several top leaders across countries, Israel has stated that the war will continue until all the hostages have been returned and “terrorists” captured.
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: IDF releases drone footage of injured Sinwar before death
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: The Israeli defence forces have released a video that shows Yahya Sinwar attempting to hit a drone while injured.
The video captures him before he dies from a gunfight with Israeli forces. Hamas has not yet commented on the death of the leader, with no clear successor present.
Sinwar was the architect of the October 7 attack on Israel, however, his death does not mark the end of the conflict.
Israeli PM Netanyahu has stated that until Hamas lays down all arms and releases the hostages it took, the war will not end.
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Netanyahu says war will end, if hostages returned
Yahya Sinwar death live updates: On Thursday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement where he declared that the war would end if the remaining hostages in Hamas' custody were released.
The video was released to confirm the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday in Rafah after Israeli forces struck him and two other people.