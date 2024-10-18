Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Netanyahu vows Gaza war ‘not over’ after Israel kills Hamas chief

Yahya Sinwar death live updates: The head of Hamas was killed in Wednesday on Rafah (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Israeli prime minister Netanyahu has stayed that the war is not over after the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday, despite hopes for renewed ceasefire negotiations. Sinwar was killed in an attack on Rafah by Israeli forces, which Israeli PM Netanyahu has hailed as the "beginning" to the end of the war, however, Netanyahu added that the war will not end until the remaining 97 hostages in Hamas custody since October 7, 2023, are returned.

In a video released on X, Netanyahu said, “To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message - this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

Netanyahu added, “Today, evil has suffered a heavy blow, but the task before us is not yet complete.”

Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi has also stated that the war will not be over until all the “terrorists” involved in the October 7, 2023 attack have been captured.

While Hamas has not issued any confirmation made a comment on his death yet, the IDF released a video on Friday showing an injured Sinwar attempting to hit a drone right before his death.

Sinwar was reportedly the mastermind behind the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, after which conflict between Israel and Gaza escalated.

Sinwar's death is the latest in a series of Israeli offensives against top commanders of Hamas and Hezbollah, causing major damage to the militant organisations.

"Nasrallah is gone, his deputy Mohsen is gone, Haniyeh is gone, Deif is gone, Sinwar is gone. The reign of terror that the Iranian regime has imposed on its own people and on the peoples of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, too will come to an end," Netanyahu said.

The US state department has stated that Sinwar's death was a positive sign for ceasefire talks, as he had been a roadblock to the mediation process.

US president Biden and French president Macron also took to social media to demand the release of hostages and hail the elimination of the Hamas chief.