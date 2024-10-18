Menu Explore
IDF releases video of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar dodging drone moments before death

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Yahya Sinwar, who was the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, was killed in Gaza on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defence Forces or IDF released footage from a drone on Friday that captured Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar moments before his death in a firefight against the troops in Gaza's Rafah on Wednesday.

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in IDF released drone footage(@sneheshphillips/X)
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in IDF released drone footage(@sneheshphillips/X)

The video shows a building filled with debris, where a man is sitting on an armchair covered with dust with his face wrapped, who is supposedly Sinwar. He then proceeds to throw a stick towards, the drone but misses.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar killed: Why is Hamas chief death significant?

Along with Sinwar, the IDF also confirmed the death of two other “terrorists”.

Yahya Sinwar took over as the chief of Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in July 2024. He was supposedly the architect of the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the conflict in the Gaza strip.

Also Read: Yahya Sinwar death live updates: Netanyahu vows Gaza war ‘not over’ after Israel kills Hamas chief

Sinwar's death has been celebrated by Israel as well as its key allies, the US and France.

After Sinwar's death Israeli prime minister Netanyahu released a video statement, where he stated, “Today we have settled the score. Today evil has been dealt a blow but our task has still not been completed.”

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called Sinwar the "chief obstacle" to ending the war and expressed hope for more headway in the peace process.

French president Emmanuel Macron has also expressed the hope that hostages will be returned now that the political head of the militant organisation is dead.

However, Iran, has stated that the death of Sinwar will only serve as a catalyst for further resistance against Israel.

The Hezbollah also proclaimed that after the death of Sinwar they were going to “transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with Israel.”

