Yahya Sinwar killed: Why is Hamas chief death significant?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement on Thursday confirming the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a military operation in Rafah on Wednesday. Head of the political wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)(AFP)

The military released drone footage of what is supposedly Yahya Sinwar's final moments, with the video showing a wounded militant throwing an object at a drone.

Also Read: Who was Yahya Sinwar, the ‘Butcher of Khan Younis’?

Netanyahu also stated that the elimination of the leader of the Palestinian militant organisation marked the “beginning” of the end of the war, though he did not promise a total ceasefire.

Also Read: MEA's jibe at Justin Trudeau over 'One India' remark: 'Gap between...'

He stated that Israeli operations would continue until all hostages were returned.

Why is Yahya Sinwar's death significant?

Yahya Sinwar's death deals a massive blow to Hamas, as well as the larger Middle-Eastern resistance to Israel in Iran, Lebanon and Yemen, as he joins a league of several key leaders of organisations being eliminated.

In July 2024, Hamas' then chief Ismail Haniyeh and military commander Mohammed Deif were killed as well, leading to Sinwar stepping up. With Sinwar dead, Hamas has not announced any successor to Sinwar yet.

On the other hand, Tehran's mission to the United Nations stated that Sinwar's killing would lead to the strengthening of "resistance" in the region.

Netanyahu referred to Sinwar's death as an "important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas". Sinwar was allegedly the mastermind behind the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli citizens that first incited th year-long conflict in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden has also stated, after Sinwar's death, "There is now the opportunity for a 'day after' in Gaza without Hamas in power, and for a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

For the Israeli government and its allies, his death is a perfect tool to leverage the secure return of 97 remaining hostages.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that this process too was made easier through the elimination of Sinwar as he had allegedly been holding up the ceasefire talks mediated by the USA.

Miller said that Sinwar had refused to return the hostages, and also declined to endorse the ceasefire proposal by the UN security council.

On Friday, the US authorities stated that now that the chief obstacle to the ceasefire had been removed, they could redouble their efforts towards the peace process.